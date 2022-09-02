When is Clash at the Castle?

The WWE will head overseas this weekend with Clash at the Castle coming live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show will take place on Saturday, September 3 at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

This is a major milestone for the company as it will mark its first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since 2003. The last major stadium PPV the company held in the U.K. was SummerSlam 1992, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Several matches have already been announced for the card and the main event will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against Drew McIntyre. Reigns’ run as the top champion of the company spans back two years but could be in serious jeopardy when facing McIntyre, who will be fighting on home turf in the U.K.

Clash at the Castle info

Date: Saturday, September 3rd

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock