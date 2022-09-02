DK Nation picks for College Football Week 1’s biggest games

The most glorious time of the year has finally arrived people. Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is underway with teams from coast-to-coast putting toe to leather for the first time since last fall.

There are plenty of intriguing non-conference games to open the slate this weekend, the biggest of which being Notre Dame heading to the ‘Horseshoe’ to meet Ohio State. Reigning national champion Georgia will make the short trek to Atlanta to face Oregon on Saturday and Florida State will head to the Superdome in New Orleans to meet LSU on Sunday.

Every week, we’ll assemble a handful of our dedicated writers from DK Nation to make picks against the spread based on odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s what they’re feeling for Week 1.

2022 College football DK Nation picks: Week 1

West Virginia vs. Pitt (-7.5)

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas (-6.5)

Utah (-2.5) vs. Florida

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State (-17)

Florida State vs. LSU (-3)

Clemson (-21.5) vs. Georgia Tech

Collin Sherwin: Deputy College Sports Editor, DK Nation

Nick Simon: Staff Writer, DK Nation

Grace McDermott: Staff Writer, DK Nation

Chinmay Vaidya: Deputy Sport Editor, DK Nation

Teddy Ricketson: Staff Writer, DK Nation

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.