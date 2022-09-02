Quarterback rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Good morning, evening, afternoon, witching hour, etcetera! We are here on the precipice of the biggest fantasy football draft weekend of all time! And that means updated rankings for you and your kin.

The quarterback rankings haven’t changed much, as we’ve known for a while who is starting for who and the quarterbacks we didn’t know yet aren’t worth drafting in 1QB leagues. We do have resolution on the quarterback competitions that did happen this preseason though. Baker Mayfield beat out Sam Darnold, Geno Smith beat out Drew Lock, Marcus Mariota never seemed to be in competition with rookie Desmond Ridder, Jacoby Brissett didn’t get any competition after DeShaun Watson was suspended, and Mitch Trubisky always had the Week 1 job, even though Mike Tomlin wouldn’t/won’t say it.

Those guys only matter in 2QB leagues, where anyone who even sniffs a starting job should be rostered.

Quarterback rankings