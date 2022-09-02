PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

This Labor Day weekend will be full of fantasy football drafts as the NFL plays actual games with starters the following Thursday night! With rosters cut down to 53 players, our rankings are about as set as they can be, but tinkering will continue!
My “perfect draft”
If I could choose one player from each round based on their consensus ADP, this is how my team would look:
Rd. 1 — Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
Rd. 2 — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
Rd. 3 — Michael Pittman, WR, Colts
Rd. 4 — Darren Waller, TE, Raiders
Rd. 5 — Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
Rd. 6 — AJ Dillon, RB, Packers
Rd. 7 — Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys
Rd. 8 — Chase Edmonds, RB, Dolphins
Rd. 9 — Trey Lance, QB, 49ers
Rd. 10 — Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants
Rd. 11 — Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals
Rd. 12 — D.J. Chark, WR, Lions
Rd. 13 — Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys
Rd. 14 — Matt Ryan, QB, Colts
Rd. 15 — Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers
Rd. 16 — Joshua Palmer, WR, Chargers
Of course, some of these players would be sniped and maybe I’d grab different players who had fallen, but I think you could get the majority of these players on a team if things fall the right way.