PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

This Labor Day weekend will be full of fantasy football drafts as the NFL plays actual games with starters the following Thursday night! With rosters cut down to 53 players, our rankings are about as set as they can be, but tinkering will continue!

My “perfect draft”

If I could choose one player from each round based on their consensus ADP, this is how my team would look:

Rd. 1 — Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

Rd. 2 — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

Rd. 3 — Michael Pittman, WR, Colts

Rd. 4 — Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

Rd. 5 — Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

Rd. 6 — AJ Dillon, RB, Packers

Rd. 7 — Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

Rd. 8 — Chase Edmonds, RB, Dolphins

Rd. 9 — Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

Rd. 10 — Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants

Rd. 11 — Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

Rd. 12 — D.J. Chark, WR, Lions

Rd. 13 — Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

Rd. 14 — Matt Ryan, QB, Colts

Rd. 15 — Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers

Rd. 16 — Joshua Palmer, WR, Chargers

Of course, some of these players would be sniped and maybe I’d grab different players who had fallen, but I think you could get the majority of these players on a team if things fall the right way.

Overall PPR rankings