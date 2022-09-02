Running back PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Welcome to the 2022 fantasy football season! It’s fun! We have your PPR running back rankings right below here! We’ll likely tinker up until kickoff, but these are about as “done” as rankings can be. Football is so close I can smell it! And you don’t want to smell all that much football.

We’ve had a few news items that have impacted the rankings, but the top running backs remain about the same. The Texans cut Marlon Mack, giving the fantasy football world all they needed to know about Dameon Pierce’s status as the lead back. The Commanders Brian Robinson, who looked to be ahead of Antonio Gibson, had an extremely scary incident where he was shot during an attempted robbery! Amazingly and thankfully he didn’t suffer any longterm injuries, but he will be out around a month.

Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson aren’t 100 percent yet, but the team seems to be hopeful they’ll both be ready for Week 1. Miles Sanders is another back in the same boat, but looks like he’ll be ready to go. Unfortunately, we don’t get practice reports and injury designations until Wednesday, which is one day before the season kicks off on Thursday night.

Running back PPR rankings