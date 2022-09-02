Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Welcome to our updated PPR wide receiver rankings for your 2022 fantasy football drafts! Labor Day weekend is here-ish and that means there’s a good chance you’ll be drafting a fake football team very soon. And on that team you will need some real wide receivers to catch passes and collect fantasy points. That’s where these rankings come in.

This update isn’t full of big moves, but it’s impossible not to tinker with rankings. I continue to move Michael Pittman up, as I love his ability and likely big usage rate with a better quarterback this season. I also cant get enough of CeeDee Lamb in a fast paced Kellen Moore offense. I also can imagine a season from Stefon Diggs that is eye-popping.

There really are some great wide receivers out there and the majority of the top guys have the ability to put up huge numbers. The question will come down to how efficient and healthy the offense can be over a 17 game season.

Wide receiver PPR rankings