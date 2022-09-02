 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

We check give you our 2022 PPR WR rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills looks on as he warms up before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Welcome to our updated PPR wide receiver rankings for your 2022 fantasy football drafts! Labor Day weekend is here-ish and that means there’s a good chance you’ll be drafting a fake football team very soon. And on that team you will need some real wide receivers to catch passes and collect fantasy points. That’s where these rankings come in.

This update isn’t full of big moves, but it’s impossible not to tinker with rankings. I continue to move Michael Pittman up, as I love his ability and likely big usage rate with a better quarterback this season. I also cant get enough of CeeDee Lamb in a fast paced Kellen Moore offense. I also can imagine a season from Stefon Diggs that is eye-popping.

There really are some great wide receivers out there and the majority of the top guys have the ability to put up huge numbers. The question will come down to how efficient and healthy the offense can be over a 17 game season.

Wide receiver PPR rankings

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros

