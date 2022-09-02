Tight end PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The biggest weekend for fantasy football drafts kicks off tonight and that means you’re probably here to check out the tight end rankings. As usual, you can’t go wrong with the Top 5, but after that things get hairy and/or dicey.

Personally, I’m high on the Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., but I’m also not sold enough to not grab another tight end in the draft as long as there are ample benches. If you have short benches, don’t worry much, because it’s pretty easy to grab prospect tight ends off the waiver wire. Mo Alie-Cox, Jonnu Smith, Gerald Everett, Robert Tonyan, and David Njoku are all guys I’d like to pair with Smith

In the end, there’s a good chance you’ll need the waiver wire to help you out at tight end and there is nothing wrong with that. I’m all for streaming tight ends week-to-week while holding onto your best bet at the position. Most tight ends are just too volatile to just set them in your lineup and then forget them.

Tight end PPR rankings