Kicker rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Welcome to the 2022 fantasy football kicker rankings! They aren’t the most glamorous of NFL positions, but if you use them in fantasy, there’s no reason not to grab one that has some upside going into the season.

Ideally you want a kicker in a dome or a warm climate and on a team that can move the ball well and not be trailing by so much that they forego kicking field goals because they need to catch up. You also want them facing teams that have proven they can stop opponents around the goal line, but not before they get into field goal range. Unfortunately for that last one, you need to wait for the data to accumulate during the season.

So, what we eventually end up doing more often than not is streaming kickers with good matchups. That doesn’t mean you don’t go after a good kicker with your last pick, but also doesn’t mean you have to keep that kicker.

Kicker rankings