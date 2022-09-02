Leaderboard for LIV Tour Boston Invitational

The fourth LIV Golf event tees off today, September 2, in a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. The invitational is taking place at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts.

Talor Gooch has taken a lead in the first round at four-under par through Hole 5. Joaquin Niemann and Graeme McDowell are close behind at three-under.

Dustin Johnson and LIV newcomer and world No. 2 Cameron Smith are the favorites to win, with Johnson at +550 and Smith right behind at +600, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Niemann and Gooch are the third and fourth-best bets.

The tournament will run until Sunday, September 4, with the golfers competing over 54 holes for a total individual prize pool of $20 million and an additional team prize pool of $5 million. Henrik Stenson emerged victorious at the last LIV event in Bedminster, New Jersey, but enters today at +5000 to repeat the feat.

The updated individual and team leaderboards during the LIV Golf Boston event will be available below. The tournament is available to stream on YouTube and Facebook.

LIV Boston Leaderboard Place Player Today's Round Holes Played Place Player Today's Round Holes Played 1 Talor Gooch -4 5 T2 Graeme Mcdowell -3 4 T2 Joaquin Niemann -3 6 T4 Cameron Smith -2 5 T4 Dustin Johnson -2 5 T4 Matthew Wolff -2 5 T4 Bernd Wiesberger -2 5 T4 Phachara Khongwatmai -2 5 T4 Martin Kaymer -2 5 T4 Bryson Dechambeau -2 6 T4 Sadom Kaewkanjana -2 5 T12 Branden Grace -1 4 T12 Patrick Reed -1 5 T12 Shergo Al Kurdi -1 5 T12 Kevin Na -1 5 T12 Charles Howell Iii -1 5 T12 Jason Kokrak -1 5 T12 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -1 5 T12 Charl Schwartzel -1 5 T12 Ian Poulter -1 5 T12 Anirban Lahiri -1 5 T12 Richard Bland -1 5 T23 Scott Vincent E 4 T23 Harold Varner Iii E 5 T23 Cameron Tringale E 4 T23 Paul Casey E 5 T23 Abraham Ancer E 5 T23 Phil Mickelson E 5 T23 Jediah Morgan E 5 T23 Marc Leishman E 5 T23 Shaun Norris E 5 T23 Sam Horsfield E 5 T23 Lee Westwood E 5 T34 Laurie Canter +1 4 T34 Turk Pettit +1 4 T34 Carlos Ortiz +1 4 T34 Louis Oosthuizen +1 5 T34 Matt Jones +1 5 T34 Sihwan Kim +1 5 T34 Hudson Swafford +1 5 T34 Pat Perez +1 5 T42 Peter Uihlein +2 4 T42 Brooks Koepka +2 5 T42 Sergio Garcia +2 5 T42 Chase Koepka +2 5 T42 Wade Ormsby +2 5 47 Adrian Otaegui +3 5 48 James Piot +4 4

LIV Boston Team Leaderboard Place Team Score Place Team Score 1 4 Aces Gc -6 2 Cleeks Gc -5 T3 Iron Heads Gc -4 T3 Hy Flyers Gc -4 5 Crushers Gc -3 T6 Stinger Gc -2 T6 Torque Gc -2 T6 Punch Gc -2 T6 Majesticks Gc -2 10 Fireballs Gc -1 T11 Smash Gc +1 T11 Niblicks Gc +1