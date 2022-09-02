Leaderboard for LIV Tour Boston Invitational

The fourth LIV Golf event tees off today, September 2, in a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. The invitational is taking place at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts.
Talor Gooch has taken a lead in the first round at four-under par through Hole 5. Joaquin Niemann and Graeme McDowell are close behind at three-under.
Dustin Johnson and LIV newcomer and world No. 2 Cameron Smith are the favorites to win, with Johnson at +550 and Smith right behind at +600, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Niemann and Gooch are the third and fourth-best bets.
The tournament will run until Sunday, September 4, with the golfers competing over 54 holes for a total individual prize pool of $20 million and an additional team prize pool of $5 million. Henrik Stenson emerged victorious at the last LIV event in Bedminster, New Jersey, but enters today at +5000 to repeat the feat.
The updated individual and team leaderboards during the LIV Golf Boston event will be available below. The tournament is available to stream on YouTube and Facebook.
LIV Boston Leaderboard
|Place
|Player
|Today's Round
|Holes Played
|1
|Talor Gooch
|-4
|5
|T2
|Graeme Mcdowell
|-3
|4
|T2
|Joaquin Niemann
|-3
|6
|T4
|Cameron Smith
|-2
|5
|T4
|Dustin Johnson
|-2
|5
|T4
|Matthew Wolff
|-2
|5
|T4
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-2
|5
|T4
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-2
|5
|T4
|Martin Kaymer
|-2
|5
|T4
|Bryson Dechambeau
|-2
|6
|T4
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-2
|5
|T12
|Branden Grace
|-1
|4
|T12
|Patrick Reed
|-1
|5
|T12
|Shergo Al Kurdi
|-1
|5
|T12
|Kevin Na
|-1
|5
|T12
|Charles Howell Iii
|-1
|5
|T12
|Jason Kokrak
|-1
|5
|T12
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|-1
|5
|T12
|Charl Schwartzel
|-1
|5
|T12
|Ian Poulter
|-1
|5
|T12
|Anirban Lahiri
|-1
|5
|T12
|Richard Bland
|-1
|5
|T23
|Scott Vincent
|E
|4
|T23
|Harold Varner Iii
|E
|5
|T23
|Cameron Tringale
|E
|4
|T23
|Paul Casey
|E
|5
|T23
|Abraham Ancer
|E
|5
|T23
|Phil Mickelson
|E
|5
|T23
|Jediah Morgan
|E
|5
|T23
|Marc Leishman
|E
|5
|T23
|Shaun Norris
|E
|5
|T23
|Sam Horsfield
|E
|5
|T23
|Lee Westwood
|E
|5
|T34
|Laurie Canter
|+1
|4
|T34
|Turk Pettit
|+1
|4
|T34
|Carlos Ortiz
|+1
|4
|T34
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1
|5
|T34
|Matt Jones
|+1
|5
|T34
|Sihwan Kim
|+1
|5
|T34
|Hudson Swafford
|+1
|5
|T34
|Pat Perez
|+1
|5
|T42
|Peter Uihlein
|+2
|4
|T42
|Brooks Koepka
|+2
|5
|T42
|Sergio Garcia
|+2
|5
|T42
|Chase Koepka
|+2
|5
|T42
|Wade Ormsby
|+2
|5
|47
|Adrian Otaegui
|+3
|5
|48
|James Piot
|+4
|4
LIV Boston Team Leaderboard
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|4 Aces Gc
|-6
|2
|Cleeks Gc
|-5
|T3
|Iron Heads Gc
|-4
|T3
|Hy Flyers Gc
|-4
|5
|Crushers Gc
|-3
|T6
|Stinger Gc
|-2
|T6
|Torque Gc
|-2
|T6
|Punch Gc
|-2
|T6
|Majesticks Gc
|-2
|10
|Fireballs Gc
|-1
|T11
|Smash Gc
|+1
|T11
|Niblicks Gc
|+1
LIV Golf Teams Boston
|Player
|Team
|Aces
|Dustin Johnson*
|Aces
|Patrick Reed
|Aces
|Talor Gooch
|Aces
|Pat Perez
|Cleeks
|Martin Kaymer*
|Cleeks
|Graeme Mcdowell
|Cleeks
|Laurie Canter
|Cleeks
|Richard Bland
|Crushers
|Bryson Dechambeau*
|Crushers
|Paul Casey
|Crushers
|Charles Howell Iii
|Crushers
|Anirban Lahiri
|Fireballs
|Sergio Garcia*
|Fireballs
|Abraham Ancer
|Fireballs
|Carlos Ortiz
|Fireballs
|Eugenio Chacarra
|HyFlyers
|Phil Mickelson*
|HyFlyers
|Bend Wiesberger
|HyFlyers
|Matthew Wolff
|HyFlyers
|Cameron Tringale
|Iron Heads
|Kevin Na*
|Iron Heads
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Iron Heads
|Phacharakhongwatmai
|Iron Heads
|Sihwan Kim
|Majesticks
|Lee Westwood*
|Majesticks
|Ian Poulter
|Majesticks
|Henrik Stenson
|Majesticks
|Sam Horsfield
|Niblicks
|Bubba Watson!
|Niblicks
|Harold Varner Ili
|Niblicks
|Hudson Swafford
|Niblicks
|James Piot
|Niblicks
|Turk Pettit
|Punch
|Cameron Smith*
|Punch
|Marc Leishman
|Punch
|Matt Jones
|Punch
|Wade Ormsby
|Smash
|Brooks Koepka*
|Smash
|Jason Kokrak
|Smash
|Peter Uihlein
|Smash
|Chase Koepka
|Stinger
|Louis Oosthuizen*
|Stinger
|Charl Schwartzel
|Stinger
|Branden Grace
|Stinger
|Shaun Norris
|Torque
|Joaquin Niemann*
|Torque
|Scott Vincent
|Torque
|Adrian Otaegui
|Torque
|Jediah Morgan