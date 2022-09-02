 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Leaderboard for LIV Tour Boston Invitational

Here’s where things stand currently at The International in Bolton, MA during Round 2 of the LIV Golf Invitational.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Team Captain Cameron Smith of Punch GC is seen on the practice range during Day One of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks Golf Course at The International on September 02, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

The fourth LIV Golf event tees off today, September 2, in a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. The invitational is taking place at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts.

Talor Gooch has taken a lead in the first round at four-under par through Hole 5. Joaquin Niemann and Graeme McDowell are close behind at three-under.

Dustin Johnson and LIV newcomer and world No. 2 Cameron Smith are the favorites to win, with Johnson at +550 and Smith right behind at +600, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Niemann and Gooch are the third and fourth-best bets.

The tournament will run until Sunday, September 4, with the golfers competing over 54 holes for a total individual prize pool of $20 million and an additional team prize pool of $5 million. Henrik Stenson emerged victorious at the last LIV event in Bedminster, New Jersey, but enters today at +5000 to repeat the feat.

The updated individual and team leaderboards during the LIV Golf Boston event will be available below. The tournament is available to stream on YouTube and Facebook.

LIV Boston Leaderboard

Place Player Today's Round Holes Played
Place Player Today's Round Holes Played
1 Talor Gooch -4 5
T2 Graeme Mcdowell -3 4
T2 Joaquin Niemann -3 6
T4 Cameron Smith -2 5
T4 Dustin Johnson -2 5
T4 Matthew Wolff -2 5
T4 Bernd Wiesberger -2 5
T4 Phachara Khongwatmai -2 5
T4 Martin Kaymer -2 5
T4 Bryson Dechambeau -2 6
T4 Sadom Kaewkanjana -2 5
T12 Branden Grace -1 4
T12 Patrick Reed -1 5
T12 Shergo Al Kurdi -1 5
T12 Kevin Na -1 5
T12 Charles Howell Iii -1 5
T12 Jason Kokrak -1 5
T12 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -1 5
T12 Charl Schwartzel -1 5
T12 Ian Poulter -1 5
T12 Anirban Lahiri -1 5
T12 Richard Bland -1 5
T23 Scott Vincent E 4
T23 Harold Varner Iii E 5
T23 Cameron Tringale E 4
T23 Paul Casey E 5
T23 Abraham Ancer E 5
T23 Phil Mickelson E 5
T23 Jediah Morgan E 5
T23 Marc Leishman E 5
T23 Shaun Norris E 5
T23 Sam Horsfield E 5
T23 Lee Westwood E 5
T34 Laurie Canter +1 4
T34 Turk Pettit +1 4
T34 Carlos Ortiz +1 4
T34 Louis Oosthuizen +1 5
T34 Matt Jones +1 5
T34 Sihwan Kim +1 5
T34 Hudson Swafford +1 5
T34 Pat Perez +1 5
T42 Peter Uihlein +2 4
T42 Brooks Koepka +2 5
T42 Sergio Garcia +2 5
T42 Chase Koepka +2 5
T42 Wade Ormsby +2 5
47 Adrian Otaegui +3 5
48 James Piot +4 4

LIV Boston Team Leaderboard

Place Team Score
Place Team Score
1 4 Aces Gc -6
2 Cleeks Gc -5
T3 Iron Heads Gc -4
T3 Hy Flyers Gc -4
5 Crushers Gc -3
T6 Stinger Gc -2
T6 Torque Gc -2
T6 Punch Gc -2
T6 Majesticks Gc -2
10 Fireballs Gc -1
T11 Smash Gc +1
T11 Niblicks Gc +1

LIV Golf Teams Boston

Player Team
Player Team
Aces Dustin Johnson*
Aces Patrick Reed
Aces Talor Gooch
Aces Pat Perez
Cleeks Martin Kaymer*
Cleeks Graeme Mcdowell
Cleeks Laurie Canter
Cleeks Richard Bland
Crushers Bryson Dechambeau*
Crushers Paul Casey
Crushers Charles Howell Iii
Crushers Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs Sergio Garcia*
Fireballs Abraham Ancer
Fireballs Carlos Ortiz
Fireballs Eugenio Chacarra
HyFlyers Phil Mickelson*
HyFlyers Bend Wiesberger
HyFlyers Matthew Wolff
HyFlyers Cameron Tringale
Iron Heads Kevin Na*
Iron Heads Sadom Kaewkanjana
Iron Heads Phacharakhongwatmai
Iron Heads Sihwan Kim
Majesticks Lee Westwood*
Majesticks Ian Poulter
Majesticks Henrik Stenson
Majesticks Sam Horsfield
Niblicks Bubba Watson!
Niblicks Harold Varner Ili
Niblicks Hudson Swafford
Niblicks James Piot
Niblicks Turk Pettit
Punch Cameron Smith*
Punch Marc Leishman
Punch Matt Jones
Punch Wade Ormsby
Smash Brooks Koepka*
Smash Jason Kokrak
Smash Peter Uihlein
Smash Chase Koepka
Stinger Louis Oosthuizen*
Stinger Charl Schwartzel
Stinger Branden Grace
Stinger Shaun Norris
Torque Joaquin Niemann*
Torque Scott Vincent
Torque Adrian Otaegui
Torque Jediah Morgan

More From DraftKings Nation