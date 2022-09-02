Leaderboard for LIV Tour Boston Invitational

We’ve begun Day 3 of the fourth LIV Golf event, and Talor Gooch and Joaquin Niemann have taken a share of the lead through Hole 7 as the golfers begin the final 18 holes of the weekend in a shotgun start format. Gooch and Niemann are at 13 under par, with Dustin Johnson in third at 12-under.
The invitational is taking place on the Oaks Course at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts.
LIV newcomer Niemann is the favorite to win it all heading into the third and final day of the tournament at +175, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Johnson is close behind at +275 and Gooch started the day at +300.
The tournament will run until Sunday, September 4, with the golfers competing over 54 holes for a total individual prize pool of $20 million and an additional team prize pool of $5 million.
The updated individual and team leaderboards during the LIV Golf Boston event will be available below. The tournament is available to stream on YouTube and Facebook.
LIV Boston Leaderboard
|Place
|Player
|Score
|Today's Round
|Holes Played
|T1
|Joaquin Niemann
|-13
|-2
|7
|T1
|Talor Gooch
|-13
|-1
|7
|T3
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-12
|-5
|8
|T3
|Dustin Johnson
|-12
|-2
|7
|T5
|Anirban Lahiri
|-11
|-2
|8
|T5
|Cameron Smith
|-11
|-4
|8
|T5
|Lee Westwood
|-11
|-5
|8
|T5
|Jason Kokrak
|-11
|-3
|8
|9
|Branden Grace
|-10
|-3
|8
|T10
|Pat Perez
|-9
|-2
|8
|T10
|Sergio Garcia
|-9
|-3
|8
|T10
|Kevin Na
|-9
|-2
|8
|T13
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-8
|E
|8
|T13
|Matthew Wolff
|-8
|E
|8
|T13
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-8
|-1
|8
|T16
|Abraham Ancer
|-7
|-1
|8
|T16
|Martin Kaymer
|-7
|-2
|8
|T18
|Brooks Koepka
|-6
|-3
|7
|T18
|Marc Leishman
|-6
|E
|8
|T20
|Charles Howell Iii
|-5
|-2
|7
|T20
|Richard Bland
|-5
|-3
|7
|T20
|Scott Vincent
|-5
|-1
|8
|T20
|Bryson Dechambeau
|-5
|-3
|7
|T24
|Matt Jones
|-4
|E
|8
|T24
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|-4
|E
|8
|T24
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-4
|-5
|8
|T27
|Cameron Tringale
|-3
|E
|7
|T27
|Laurie Canter
|-3
|-3
|7
|T27
|Charl Schwartzel
|-3
|E
|7
|T27
|Ian Poulter
|-3
|+1
|7
|T27
|Harold Varner Iii
|-3
|E
|8
|T32
|Carlos Ortiz
|-2
|+2
|7
|T32
|Chase Koepka
|-2
|-3
|8
|T32
|Paul Casey
|-2
|-3
|8
|35
|Graeme Mcdowell
|-1
|+1
|7
|T36
|Shergo Al Kurdi
|E
|-2
|7
|T36
|Jediah Morgan
|E
|-1
|7
|T36
|Patrick Reed
|E
|-1
|7
|T39
|Shaun Norris
|+1
|+1
|7
|T39
|Sam Horsfield
|+1
|-3
|7
|T41
|Turk Pettit
|+3
|-1
|7
|T41
|Hudson Swafford
|+3
|+2
|7
|T43
|Phil Mickelson
|+4
|+1
|7
|T43
|Wade Ormsby
|+4
|E
|7
|45
|Adrian Otaegui
|+6
|+1
|7
|46
|Peter Uihlein
|+8
|+2
|8
|47
|James Piot
|+9
|+3
|8
|48
|Sihwan Kim
|+17
|+7
|8
LIV Boston Team Leaderboard
|Place
|Team
|Score
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|Iron Heads Gc
|-30
|2
|4 Aces Gc
|-27
|3
|Crushers Gc
|-22
|T4
|Majesticks Gc
|-20
|T4
|Smash Gc
|-20
|T4
|Punch Gc
|-20
|T7
|Torque Gc
|-19
|T7
|Hy Flyers Gc
|-19
|T9
|Fireballs Gc
|-18
|T9
|Stinger Gc
|-18
LIV Golf Teams Boston
|Player
|Team
|Player
|Team
|Aces
|Dustin Johnson*
|Aces
|Patrick Reed
|Aces
|Talor Gooch
|Aces
|Pat Perez
|Cleeks
|Martin Kaymer*
|Cleeks
|Graeme Mcdowell
|Cleeks
|Laurie Canter
|Cleeks
|Richard Bland
|Crushers
|Bryson DeChambeau*
|Crushers
|Paul Casey
|Crushers
|Charles Howell Iii
|Crushers
|Anirban Lahiri
|Fireballs
|Sergio Garcia*
|Fireballs
|Abraham Ancer
|Fireballs
|Carlos Ortiz
|Fireballs
|Eugenio Chacarra
|HyFlyers
|Phil Mickelson*
|HyFlyers
|Bend Wiesberger
|HyFlyers
|Matthew Wolff
|HyFlyers
|Cameron Tringale
|Iron Heads
|Kevin Na*
|Iron Heads
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Iron Heads
|Phacharakhongwatmai
|Iron Heads
|Sihwan Kim
|Majesticks
|Lee Westwood*
|Majesticks
|Ian Poulter
|Majesticks
|Henrik Stenson
|Majesticks
|Sam Horsfield
|Niblicks
|Bubba Watson!
|Niblicks
|Harold Varner Ili
|Niblicks
|Hudson Swafford
|Niblicks
|James Piot
|Niblicks
|Turk Pettit
|Punch
|Cameron Smith*
|Punch
|Marc Leishman
|Punch
|Matt Jones
|Punch
|Wade Ormsby
|Smash
|Brooks Koepka*
|Smash
|Jason Kokrak
|Smash
|Peter Uihlein
|Smash
|Chase Koepka
|Stinger
|Louis Oosthuizen*
|Stinger
|Charl Schwartzel
|Stinger
|Branden Grace
|Stinger
|Shaun Norris
|Torque
|Joaquin Niemann*
|Torque
|Scott Vincent
|Torque
|Adrian Otaegui
|Torque
|Jediah Morgan