Leaderboard for LIV Tour Boston Invitational

Here’s where things stand currently at The International in Bolton, MA during Round 2 of the LIV Golf Invitational.

Team Captain Cameron Smith of Punch GC is seen on the practice range during Day One of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks Golf Course at The International on September 02, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

We’ve begun Day 3 of the fourth LIV Golf event, and Talor Gooch and Joaquin Niemann have taken a share of the lead through Hole 7 as the golfers begin the final 18 holes of the weekend in a shotgun start format. Gooch and Niemann are at 13 under par, with Dustin Johnson in third at 12-under.

The invitational is taking place on the Oaks Course at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts.

LIV newcomer Niemann is the favorite to win it all heading into the third and final day of the tournament at +175, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Johnson is close behind at +275 and Gooch started the day at +300.

The tournament will run until Sunday, September 4, with the golfers competing over 54 holes for a total individual prize pool of $20 million and an additional team prize pool of $5 million.

The updated individual and team leaderboards during the LIV Golf Boston event will be available below. The tournament is available to stream on YouTube and Facebook.

LIV Boston Leaderboard

Place Player Score Today's Round Holes Played
T1 Joaquin Niemann -13 -2 7
T1 Talor Gooch -13 -1 7
T3 Sadom Kaewkanjana -12 -5 8
T3 Dustin Johnson -12 -2 7
T5 Anirban Lahiri -11 -2 8
T5 Cameron Smith -11 -4 8
T5 Lee Westwood -11 -5 8
T5 Jason Kokrak -11 -3 8
9 Branden Grace -10 -3 8
T10 Pat Perez -9 -2 8
T10 Sergio Garcia -9 -3 8
T10 Kevin Na -9 -2 8
T13 Bernd Wiesberger -8 E 8
T13 Matthew Wolff -8 E 8
T13 Louis Oosthuizen -8 -1 8
T16 Abraham Ancer -7 -1 8
T16 Martin Kaymer -7 -2 8
T18 Brooks Koepka -6 -3 7
T18 Marc Leishman -6 E 8
T20 Charles Howell Iii -5 -2 7
T20 Richard Bland -5 -3 7
T20 Scott Vincent -5 -1 8
T20 Bryson Dechambeau -5 -3 7
T24 Matt Jones -4 E 8
T24 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -4 E 8
T24 Phachara Khongwatmai -4 -5 8
T27 Cameron Tringale -3 E 7
T27 Laurie Canter -3 -3 7
T27 Charl Schwartzel -3 E 7
T27 Ian Poulter -3 +1 7
T27 Harold Varner Iii -3 E 8
T32 Carlos Ortiz -2 +2 7
T32 Chase Koepka -2 -3 8
T32 Paul Casey -2 -3 8
35 Graeme Mcdowell -1 +1 7
T36 Shergo Al Kurdi E -2 7
T36 Jediah Morgan E -1 7
T36 Patrick Reed E -1 7
T39 Shaun Norris +1 +1 7
T39 Sam Horsfield +1 -3 7
T41 Turk Pettit +3 -1 7
T41 Hudson Swafford +3 +2 7
T43 Phil Mickelson +4 +1 7
T43 Wade Ormsby +4 E 7
45 Adrian Otaegui +6 +1 7
46 Peter Uihlein +8 +2 8
47 James Piot +9 +3 8
48 Sihwan Kim +17 +7 8

LIV Boston Team Leaderboard

Place Team Score
1 Iron Heads Gc -30
2 4 Aces Gc -27
3 Crushers Gc -22
T4 Majesticks Gc -20
T4 Smash Gc -20
T4 Punch Gc -20
T7 Torque Gc -19
T7 Hy Flyers Gc -19
T9 Fireballs Gc -18
T9 Stinger Gc -18

LIV Golf Teams Boston

Player Team
Aces Dustin Johnson*
Aces Patrick Reed
Aces Talor Gooch
Aces Pat Perez
Cleeks Martin Kaymer*
Cleeks Graeme Mcdowell
Cleeks Laurie Canter
Cleeks Richard Bland
Crushers Bryson DeChambeau*
Crushers Paul Casey
Crushers Charles Howell Iii
Crushers Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs Sergio Garcia*
Fireballs Abraham Ancer
Fireballs Carlos Ortiz
Fireballs Eugenio Chacarra
HyFlyers Phil Mickelson*
HyFlyers Bend Wiesberger
HyFlyers Matthew Wolff
HyFlyers Cameron Tringale
Iron Heads Kevin Na*
Iron Heads Sadom Kaewkanjana
Iron Heads Phacharakhongwatmai
Iron Heads Sihwan Kim
Majesticks Lee Westwood*
Majesticks Ian Poulter
Majesticks Henrik Stenson
Majesticks Sam Horsfield
Niblicks Bubba Watson!
Niblicks Harold Varner Ili
Niblicks Hudson Swafford
Niblicks James Piot
Niblicks Turk Pettit
Punch Cameron Smith*
Punch Marc Leishman
Punch Matt Jones
Punch Wade Ormsby
Smash Brooks Koepka*
Smash Jason Kokrak
Smash Peter Uihlein
Smash Chase Koepka
Stinger Louis Oosthuizen*
Stinger Charl Schwartzel
Stinger Branden Grace
Stinger Shaun Norris
Torque Joaquin Niemann*
Torque Scott Vincent
Torque Adrian Otaegui
Torque Jediah Morgan

