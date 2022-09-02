Leaderboard for LIV Tour Boston Invitational

We’ve begun Day 3 of the fourth LIV Golf event, and Talor Gooch and Joaquin Niemann have taken a share of the lead through Hole 7 as the golfers begin the final 18 holes of the weekend in a shotgun start format. Gooch and Niemann are at 13 under par, with Dustin Johnson in third at 12-under.

The invitational is taking place on the Oaks Course at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts.

LIV newcomer Niemann is the favorite to win it all heading into the third and final day of the tournament at +175, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Johnson is close behind at +275 and Gooch started the day at +300.

The tournament will run until Sunday, September 4, with the golfers competing over 54 holes for a total individual prize pool of $20 million and an additional team prize pool of $5 million.

The updated individual and team leaderboards during the LIV Golf Boston event will be available below. The tournament is available to stream on YouTube and Facebook.

LIV Boston Leaderboard Place Player Score Today's Round Holes Played Place Player Score Today's Round Holes Played T1 Joaquin Niemann -13 -2 7 T1 Talor Gooch -13 -1 7 T3 Sadom Kaewkanjana -12 -5 8 T3 Dustin Johnson -12 -2 7 T5 Anirban Lahiri -11 -2 8 T5 Cameron Smith -11 -4 8 T5 Lee Westwood -11 -5 8 T5 Jason Kokrak -11 -3 8 9 Branden Grace -10 -3 8 T10 Pat Perez -9 -2 8 T10 Sergio Garcia -9 -3 8 T10 Kevin Na -9 -2 8 T13 Bernd Wiesberger -8 E 8 T13 Matthew Wolff -8 E 8 T13 Louis Oosthuizen -8 -1 8 T16 Abraham Ancer -7 -1 8 T16 Martin Kaymer -7 -2 8 T18 Brooks Koepka -6 -3 7 T18 Marc Leishman -6 E 8 T20 Charles Howell Iii -5 -2 7 T20 Richard Bland -5 -3 7 T20 Scott Vincent -5 -1 8 T20 Bryson Dechambeau -5 -3 7 T24 Matt Jones -4 E 8 T24 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -4 E 8 T24 Phachara Khongwatmai -4 -5 8 T27 Cameron Tringale -3 E 7 T27 Laurie Canter -3 -3 7 T27 Charl Schwartzel -3 E 7 T27 Ian Poulter -3 +1 7 T27 Harold Varner Iii -3 E 8 T32 Carlos Ortiz -2 +2 7 T32 Chase Koepka -2 -3 8 T32 Paul Casey -2 -3 8 35 Graeme Mcdowell -1 +1 7 T36 Shergo Al Kurdi E -2 7 T36 Jediah Morgan E -1 7 T36 Patrick Reed E -1 7 T39 Shaun Norris +1 +1 7 T39 Sam Horsfield +1 -3 7 T41 Turk Pettit +3 -1 7 T41 Hudson Swafford +3 +2 7 T43 Phil Mickelson +4 +1 7 T43 Wade Ormsby +4 E 7 45 Adrian Otaegui +6 +1 7 46 Peter Uihlein +8 +2 8 47 James Piot +9 +3 8 48 Sihwan Kim +17 +7 8

LIV Boston Team Leaderboard Place Team Score Place Team Score 1 Iron Heads Gc -30 2 4 Aces Gc -27 3 Crushers Gc -22 T4 Majesticks Gc -20 T4 Smash Gc -20 T4 Punch Gc -20 T7 Torque Gc -19 T7 Hy Flyers Gc -19 T9 Fireballs Gc -18 T9 Stinger Gc -18