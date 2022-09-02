Full list of starting holes and tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Boston

The 54-hole Boston LIV Golf Invitational event will be held from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4 at the International Golf Course in the suburb of Bolton, Massachusetts.

Six players will be making their LIV Golf debuts this weekend, including world No. 2 and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, world No. 19 Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III (No. 46), Cameron Tringale (No. 55), Marc Leishman (No. 62) and Anirban Lahiri (No. 92). All are part of the field of 48.

That also includes some other names you know like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka will be competing on the Par 70. The individual winner will receiver a $4 million first-place check as part of a $20 million individual prize pool.

The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

You can watch all the action on DAZN or LIV Golf through their official website, Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the The International Golf Course in Bolton, Massachusetts on Saturday, September 3.