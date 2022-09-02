 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of starting holes and tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Boston

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET on Saturday in Boston. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

The 54-hole Boston LIV Golf Invitational event will be held from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4 at the International Golf Course in the suburb of Bolton, Massachusetts.

Six players will be making their LIV Golf debuts this weekend, including world No. 2 and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, world No. 19 Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III (No. 46), Cameron Tringale (No. 55), Marc Leishman (No. 62) and Anirban Lahiri (No. 92). All are part of the field of 48.

That also includes some other names you know like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka will be competing on the Par 70. The individual winner will receiver a $4 million first-place check as part of a $20 million individual prize pool.

The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

You can watch all the action on DAZN or LIV Golf through their official website, Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the The International Golf Course in Bolton, Massachusetts on Saturday, September 3.

LIV Golf Round 2 Starting Holes

Starting Hole Player 1 Player 2 Player 3
No. 1 Matthew Wolff Cameron Smith Talor Gooch
No. 2 Joaquin Niemann Kevin Na Bernd Wiesberger
No. 3 Louis Oosthuizen Anirban Lahiri Paul Casey
No. 4 Sadom Kaewkanjana Charles Howell Iii Pat Perez
No. 5 Lee Westwood Dustin Johnson Branden Grace
No. 6 Harold Varner Iii Jason Kokrak Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
No. 7 Martin Kaymer Richard Bland Charl Schwartzel
No. 8 Graeme Mcdowell Hudson Swafford Abraham Ancer
No. 10 Matt Jones Laurie Canter Patrick Reed
No. 11 Bryson Dechambeau Carlos Ortiz Chase Koepka
No. 12 Chase Koepka Brooks Koepka Ian Poulter
No. 13 Marc Leishman Sergio Garcia Scott Vincent
No. 15 Jediah Morgan Turk Pettit Shergo Al Kurdi
No. 16 Cameron Tringale Peter Uihlein Phachara Khongwatmai
No. 17 Sam Horsfield Wade Ormsby Phil Mickelson
No. 18 Adrian Otaegui James Piot Sihwan Kim

