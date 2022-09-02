Updated F1 driver, team standings ahead of Dutch Grand Prix after Belgian GP

The 2022 F1 season is wrapping up its European races the next two weeks, after which it runs through a final stretch of races in the Americas and Asia to crown a champion. This weekend, the series is in Northern Holland for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix.

The first three weeks of the season suggested we could have a solid three-driver race between Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Pérez, with Carlos Sainz potentially making things interesting. Leclerc won two of the first three races and finished second in the middle race.

However, things took a turn at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and Verstappen made it clear he was the driver to beat. He won three straight races and quickly secured his position atop the drivers’ leaderboard. He comes into the Dutch Grand Prix with nine wins and has won three straight races. He has 284 points, Pérez is second with 191, and Leclerc follows with 186.

There are only six drivers with championship futures odds still available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen is the heavy favorite at -5000. He is followed by Leclerc (+1600), Hamilton (+6500), Russell (+8000), Sainz (+10000), and Pérez (+20000). Verstappen heads into qualifying as a -105 favorite to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

2022 F1 leaderboard