US Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, September 2

The third round of the men’s draw of the 2022 U.S. Open will begin on Friday with eight matches taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. Coverage will be carried throughout the day on ESPN and ESPN2.

The day will be highlighted by No. 1 Daniil Medvedev taking on Wu Yibing at 8:15 p.m. ET. The reigning U.S. Open champion took care of business on Wednesday, defeating Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets.

US Open schedule: Friday, September 2

11 a.m. ET

Daniel Galán vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Court 17)

12 p.m. ET

No. 13 Matteo Berrettini vs. Andy Murray (Arthur Ashe Stadium)

12:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Casper Ruud vs. No. 29 Tommy Paul (Louis Armstrong Stadium)

1 p.m. ET

Pedro Cachin vs. Corentin Moutet (Court 17)

2 p.m. ET

No. 27 Karen Khachanov vs. Jack Draper (Grandstand)

5 p.m. ET

No. 12 Pablo Carreño vs. No. 18 Alex De Minaur (Grandstand)

8:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev vs. Wu Yibing (Arthur Ashe Stadium)

No. 23 Nick Kyrgios vs. J.J. Wolf (Louis Armstrong Stadium)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Medvedev enters the third round installed as the favorite to win the tournament at +200. He is followed by Rafael Nadal (+350), Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (+450), and Nick Kyrgios (+600). You can find the rest of the U.S. Open odds here.