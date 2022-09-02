US Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, September 2

The third round of the women’s draw of the 2022 U.S. Open will begin on Friday with eight matches taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. Coverage will be carried throughout the day on ESPN and ESPN2.

The day will be highlighted by Serena Williams continuing her final march through the U.S. Open when facing Ajla Tomljanović at 7 p.m. ET. Williams upset No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday to advance and keep the dream alive for at least one more match. We will also get a matchup between No. 5 Ons Jabeur and No. 31 Shelby Rogers.

US Open schedule: Friday, September 2

11 a.m. ET

No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 31 Shelby Rogers (Louis Armstrong Stadium)

12:30 p.m. ET

Rebecca Marino vs. Shuai Zhang (Court 5)

No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova vs. Dalma Gálfi (Grandstand)

2 p.m. ET

No. 12 Coco Gauff vs. No. 20 Madison Keys (Arthur Ashe Stadium)

2:30 p.m. ET

No. 29 Alison Riske vs. Wang Xiyu (Louis Armstrong Stadium)

3 p.m. ET

Ludmilla Samsonova vs. Aleksandra Krunić (Court 17)

7 p.m. ET

Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanović (Arthur Ashe Stadium)

No. 17 Caroline Garcia vs. Bianca Andreescu (Louis Armstrong Stadium)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Iga Świątek is installed as the odds on favorite to win the tournament at +225. She’s followed by Caroline Garcia (+900) and Coco Gauff (+1000). You can find the rest of the U.S. Open odds here.