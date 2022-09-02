How to watch Serena Williams in the third round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The magic continues into Labor Day weekend at Flushing Meadows. Serena Williams knocked off No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday and will face Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round on Friday. Their match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.

Williams is retiring following the US Open and has gotten off to a strong start through two rounds. She defeated fellow unseeded player Danka Kovinic in straight sets in the first round and then beat Kontaveit in three sets in the second round. Kontaveit looked like she might roll with a strong second set, but Williams rebounded in the final set to win 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

Williams and Tomljanovic have never faced each other. While Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles and six US Open titles, Tomljanovic has never advanced past the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam and the third round in the US Open. Tomljanovic defeated Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-6 in the first round and Evgeniya Rodina 6-1, 2-6, 7-5 in the second round.

In news that will surprise nobody, Williams is the favorite to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -170 while Tomljanovic is +140. Williams is +1200 to win the tournament while Tomljanovic is +6500.