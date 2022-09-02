How to watch Coco Gauff in the third round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

No. 12 Coco Gauff will face No. 20 Madison Keys at 2:00 p.m. ET today in the third round of the U.S. Open women’s singles tournament. The two Americans will play in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air via live stream on WatchESPN and should get some TV coverage on ESPN.

Keys defeated Gauff in three sets earlier this year at the Adelaide International, and Gauff will be looking to make it past the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time today. Keys reached the US Open finals in 2017 and the semifinals in 2018.

Only 18 years old, Gauff reached the doubles final at the 2021 U.S. Open and the singles final at the 2022 French Open, but has yet to take home her first Grand Slam title. Gauff is favored in this match, coming in at -165 per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Her odds to win the title are currently set at +1000, behind Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia. Keys’ odds are set at +2200 to win it all, and at +135 for today’s matchup.