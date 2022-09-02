How to watch Daniil Medvedev in the third round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

Daniil Medvedev advances to the third round of the U.S. Open in men’s singles today, September 2, as he faces unranked Yibing Wu at 8:15 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air on ESPN2 and via live stream at WatchESPN. The top-seeded player, Medvedev defeated Arthur Rinderknech and Stefan Kozlov, both in straight sets, in the first two rounds.

Medvedev and Wu have never faced each other on the court, but Medvedev is coming in heavily favored at -3000, per DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s attempting to defend his 2021 U.S. Open title, which was also his first Grand Slam win, though he came close to a second at the 2022 Australian Open, losing in the final to Rafael Nadal.

With this match, Wu will become the first Chinese man to play in the third round of the U.S. Open in the Open era. The last time a Chinese men’s singles player reached the third round of any Grand Slam was in 1946 when Kho Sin-Kie did it at Wimbledon.

The Russian 26-year-old is also the favorite to win the entire tournament at +175, with Nadal trailing him at +300.