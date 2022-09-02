DraftKings Marketplace NFT Trends for August 2022

It‘s Football SZN! We’re days away from the 2022-23 NFL football season, and unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that we’ve launched DraftKings ReignMakers Football, which is an NFT-based fantasy football competition. If you want to learn more about the rules, guidelines, and gameplay, visit the link here.

You can build out your Reignmaker’s roster and collection in multiple ways. Let’s break down each offensive position (QB, RB, WR, TE) and see how they performed on the Marketplace last month.

Quarterback

The NFL is a quarterback league; there’s no two ways about it. Quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts have week and league-winning upside, so it’s no surprise they perform well on the Marketplace. They are superstars. Josh Allen is the highest-rated QB this season in all formats, including Reignmakers. Allen can be found going as early as the second round in season-long drafts. Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in the regular season. He also ran for 763 yards and six TDs. Jalen Hurts could finish as the QB1 in all fantasy formats - his upside is immense. The Eagles’ offense added A.J. Brown, who averaged eight targets per game in 2021, and 19.1 DKFP in his last three games of the regular season. Hurts has the rushing ability and the offensive weapons to take this offense to the next level, which is why he’s a popular card this season. Let’s look at the top-six quarterback sales (no repeats):

Reignmakers: Quarterback NFT Price NFT Price Josh Allen: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmaker) $14,400 Joe Burrow: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmaker) $13,100 Patrick Mahomes II: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmaker) $13,000 Tom Brady: 2022 Genesis Set (Reignmaker) $10,000 Lamar Jackson: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmakers) $10,000 Jalen Hurts: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmakers) $7,900

Running Back

The consensus No. 1 pick this season and ones in years past are the running backs. Jonathan Taylor led the league in rushing last season with carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Still, the position can be fickle, and health can sometimes be an issue at running back. Christian McCaffrey has played in 10 games over the last two seasons, and we’ve seen second/third-string running backs play exceptionally well when the starter has to miss games. Most leagues implement a PPR (points per reception) scoring system, and the running backs who can catch the ball out of the backfield present a ton of value for a straightforward reason - they can score points in multiple ways. McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, D’Andre Swift, Aaron Jones and even Saquon Barkley are valuable fantasy assets. The Marketplace still thinks RBs are worth their weight in gold, or in this case, digital gold. Here are the top five from August:

Reigmakers: Running Backs NFT Price NFT Price Christian McCaffrey: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmaker) $16,000 Jonathan Taylor: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmaker) $12,000 Austin Ekeler: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmaker) $10,999 Dalvin Cook: 2022 Genesis Set (Reignmaker) $9,000 Joe Mixon: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmaker) $8,269

Wide Receivers / Tight Ends

Cooper Kupp brought down the proverbial house last season with 1,947 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 targets per game. He also averaged 27.8 DKFP and booked 145 total receptions. This season, it’s all about Justin Jefferson, who finished fourth at the WR position in most fantasy football scoring formats. Adding new Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell has Jefferson as the No. 1 receiver off the board in season-long fantasy and best ball leagues. Jefferson has also been spotted taking reps in the backfield; it might be a massive year for the third-year wideout. Still, the Marketplace has spoken, and they believe Kupp is still the most valuable asset in Reignmakers this season. If the Marketplace is any indication of future events, there may be a changing of the guard at the tight end position. Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts was the highest-priced TE, followed by Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Pitts was fourth in targets per snap and yards per route run, with a minimum of 50 targets, per PFF.com.

Reignmakers: Wide Receivers / Tight Ends NFT Price NFT Price Cooper Kupp: 2022 Field Pass Promo Set (Reignmakers) $25,000 Stefon Diggs: 2022 Field Pass Promo Set (Reignmakers) $17,500 Justin Jefferson: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmakers) $12,600 Ja'Marr Chase: 2022 Genesis Set Holo (Reignmakers) $10,400 Ceedee Lamb: 2022 Genesis Set (Reignmakers) $8,500 Kyle Pitts: 2022 Field Pass Promo Set (Reignmakers) $6,850

Metabilia

San Diego Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove also dropped his NFTs in August. The Founders Class and first no-hitter digital assets hit the Marketplace, and we’ve seen some good action on the Southern California Ace because he threw the first and only no-hitter in franchise history.

Joe Musgrove NFT Price Sale Number NFT Price Sale Number Joe Musgrove: Founders Class - Black $600 1 Joe Musgrove: Founders Class - Black $600 5 Joe Musgrove: Founders Class - Black $600 6 Joe Musgrove: Founders Class - Black $600 2 Joe Musgrove: Founders Class - Black $600 3

All of DraftKings’ NFTs can be found on the Marketplace under the drops tab.

