How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for September 2 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing on Fox. With Clash at the Castle in Wales set for Saturday, the WWE went ahead and taped this go-home edition of Smackdown following last week’s episode in Detroit. Beware of spoilers if you want to go into the show fresh.

As mentioned before, this is the final show before the big pay-per-view in the United Kingdom this weekend and the company will put the finishing touches on the build. There’s a few matches on the card as well as a celebration of a major milestone by the “Tribal Chief”.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

This week marked the two-year anniversary of Roman Reigns winning the WWE Universal Championship and the main event of tonight’s show will feature the Bloodline and Sami Zayn celebrating this major marker. The champ is set to put both of his belts on the line on Saturday when facing Drew McIntyre in the Clash main event and this could be the last time we see him standing tall with the titles. We’ll see how this celebration plays out.

Tonight, we’ll get the blowoff to a long-running tag team feud on Smackdown as the Viking Raiders will face the New Day in a “Viking Rules” match. After weeks of beating down the New Day, the Viking Raiders held a viking funeral for the legendary team two weeks ago. In response, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods returned to the show and attacked the Raiders to set up this match tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll get the in-ring debut of Karrion Kross. We’ll also hear from Adam Pearce as he’ll make a final judgement on the suspension of Ronda Rousey.