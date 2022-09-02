Pick on the Moneyline for the Brewers-Diamondbacks game on September 2

For the first time since being traded for each other prior the start of the 2020 season, Eric Lauer and Zach Davies will pitch against one-another with the Milwaukee Brewers battling the Arizona Diamondbacks out west on Friday.

Milwaukee Brewers (-115, 8.5) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Davies has allowed three earned runs or fewer in five straight after spending the month of July on the injured list, but is still struggling to get strikeouts with 6.6 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings this season.

The Brewers will look to Lauer keeping the ball in the park as he’s surrendered 1.9 home runs per nine innings on the road with a 4.15 ERA, but comes in with a 2.98 ERA and .215 opponents batting average in 10 starts since the month of July.

The Diamondbacks offense has had a difficult time getting home runs at home, getting the second-fewest home runs per at-bat at home among National League teams, ahead of only the Miami Marlins in that category.

The Diamondbacks are 25th in the league in bullpen ERA this season and last among National League teams in bullpen ERA since the All Star Break, with a mark of 5.66.

With a Brewers lineup that knows Davies’ pitch arsenal and the team ranked third in the league in home runs per at-bay, Milwaukee will hit their home starter hard and the battle involving swapped pitchers.

The Play: Brewers -115

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.