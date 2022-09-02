Report: Jazz looking to move Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz completed two massive trades this offseason, sending Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for plenty of young players and draft assets. Utah still has some valuable players on its roster and the Jazz are looking to completely pivot from their previous group, according to The Athletic. Utah is taking trade calls on Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson to further stockpile future assets.

After another rough playoff exit, this time at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, it seemed like the end of the road for this particular Jazz team. Head coach Quin Snyder resigned at the end of the season, and there were reports of tension between Gobert and Mitchell all year long. Ultimately, it felt like this team had run its course.

Under Snyder, Gobert and Mitchell, the Jazz won just two playoff series in a five-year span. They famously blew a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets in the Orlando bubble, and lost to the Mavericks last year despite Luka Doncic missing the first three games of the series.