DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Pack Break Recap from Discord 9/1

September 1 Watch Party Recap

The show began with ‘daylightcat’ and ‘sparky3689’ welcoming in the viewers and getting ready for a show consisting of Discord members joining to help open packs.

The first guest was ‘The_Robot_Devil’ who joined and opened a couple of RARE packs. The biggest pull was a trio of quarterbacks from the second pack, as the crew landed Derek Carr, Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford.

After that, the hosts brought in ‘TrOubl35’ who opened a CORE pack and a RARE pack, both of which were somewhat underwhelming. Following that they welcomed in ‘wampumusa’ who joined with his son to open a LEGENDARY pack. The highlights were a RARE Chris Godwin, an ELITE Justin Jefferson and a LEGENDARY DJ Moore. They then opened a second LEGENDARY pack and pulled a LEGENDARY Joe Burrow.

Next up was ‘shalhoub23’ to open an ELITE pack. He was happy to pick up a RARE Nick Chubb, but disappointed that his ELITE player was tight end Mike Gesicki. Next he opened a LEGENDARY pack and was extremely hyped to see a REIGNMAKER slot on the screen. It wound up being a slight let down, though, as he pulled Miles Sanders.

