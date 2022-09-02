Will Timmy Trumpet Be Back in October?

On a recent episode of the “Dan Le Batard Show,” David Samson joined Dan Le Batard and shared some thoughts on Edwin Diaz and Timmy Trumpet.

“I promise you Timmy Trumpet will make an appearance in October.”

For those who missed it, here’s what Timmy Trumpet’s live performance looked and sounded like:

IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz’s walkout song LIVE at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/govP8uXzMl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 1, 2022

Samson spoke about the incredible season that Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz is having (he’s striking out nearly two batters per inning pitched) and also how the publicity of his entrance song has been a great job by the Mets in terms of the marketing of one of their star players. Samson went on to talk about how walk-up and entrance songs are picked in the first place and detailed the sorts of conversations that happen between players and front offices on this topic.

You can view the full episode here:

The Mets remain among the favorites to win this year’s World Series and are behind only the Dodgers in National League betting odds. They dropped the first game of their recent home series to those Dodgers, 4-3, but bounced back with two consecutive wins (2-1 and 5-3) and both were games in which Diaz played a significant role.

Diaz is probably the only MLB reliever that currently stands any real chance of being a Cy Young award finalist, and while he remains a major long shot to actually win it, it’s still impressive that he’s managed to hold at +5000 this late in the season — a number that puts him at No. 8 in the NL Cy Young betting odds. The Dodgers have two Cy Young contenders in Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias, who are both +2500, while Max Scherzer at +4500 is likely the only other Mets pitcher who will get voting consideration. Jacob deGrom is only +10000 due to all the time missed this season and it still does appear to be Sandy Alcantara’s award to lose — he remains a significant favorite at -700.

You can find those MLB odds and more at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full episodes of the “Dan Le Batard Show” can be found on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.