The College Football Playoff field will triple in size by the end of the decade.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that the College Football Playoff Board of Managers has agreed to expand the postseason tournament from four to 12 teams. The expansion is expected to go into effect in 2026 after the current contract runs out. News broke earlier in the week that the board would be meeting on Friday to discuss expansion and that there was momentum on it being approved.

