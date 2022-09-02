Who would have made College Football Playoff under new format in past seasons?

After years of discussion and speculation, it appears that the College Football Playoff is finally expanding. Per reporting by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the CFP Board of Managers decided on Friday that the field will expand to 12 as late as the 2026 season after the current deal expires. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger followed up by reporting that field in this format would include the six highest ranked conference champions and six at large teams. The rankings of the teams will be determined by a selection committee.

Critics have been screaming from the mountaintops for the playoff to expand, all to create more opportunities for schools to have a shot at the sport’s top prize. Power Five conferences like the Big 12 and Pac-12 have been shut out of the dance most years while the CFP Committee didn’t greenlight a single Group of Five team for the field until Cincinnati last season. That got us thinking, what would previous College Football Playoff fields look like had this proposed 12-team format been in place? Let’s take a look.

2014

Conference winners

At-large

2015

Conference winners

Clemson (ACC) Alabama (SEC) Michigan State (Big Ten) Oklahoma (Big 12) Stanford (Pac 12) Houston (AAC)

At-large

Iowa Ohio State Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina TCU

2016

Conference winners

Alabama (SEC) Clemson (ACC) Washington (Pac 12) Penn State (Big Ten) Oklahoma (Big 12) Western Michigan (MAC)

At-large

Ohio State Michigan Wisconsin USC Colorado Florida State

2017

Conference winners

Clemson (ACC) Oklahoma (Big 12) Georgia (SEC) Ohio State (Big Ten) USC (Pac 12) UCF (AAC)

At-large

Alabama Wisconsin Auburn Penn State Miami Washington

2018

Conference winners

Alabama (SEC) Clemson (ACC) Oklahoma (Big 12) Ohio State (Big Ten) UCF (AAC) Washington (Pac 12)

At-large

Notre Dame Georgia Michigan Florida LSU Penn State

2019

Conference winners

LSU (SEC) Ohio State (Big Ten) Clemson (ACC) Oklahoma (Big 12) Oregon (Pac 12) Memphis (AAC)

At-large

Georgia Baylor Wisconsin Florida Penn State Utah

2020

Conference winners

Alabama (SEC) Clemson (ACC) Ohio State (Big Ten) Oklahoma (Big 12) Cincinnati (AAC) Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)

At-large

Notre Dame Texas A&M Florida Georgia Iowa State Indiana

2021

Conference winners

Alabama (SEC) Michigan (Big Ten) Cincinnati (AAC) Baylor (Big 12) Utah (Pac 12) Pitt (ACC)

At-large