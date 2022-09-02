How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on September 2

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a special live episode of Rampage from Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL.

We’re just two days out from the All Out pay-per-view in the same venue and this will be the official go-home show for the company. We’ll get three matches for the show and a few segments to hype up the big show on Sunday.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, September 2

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

We’ll get the second semifinal matchup of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament tonight as the Dark Order will take on the Best Friends. The former team advanced to this point by taking down the House of Black while the latter defeated the Truthbusters. The winners will advance to the finals at All Out on Sunday to face the Elite for the belts.

Also on the show, Ricky Starks will face QT Marshall just 48 hours before his grudge match against Powerhouse Hobbs and Sammy Guevara/Tay Melo will take on Ortiz/Ruby Soho. We’ll also get a sit down interview between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Athena ahead of their title match on Sunday and promos from Swerve in Our Glory and the Acclaimed ahead of their title showdown.