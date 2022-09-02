Virginia Tech coaches stuck in elevator at halftime. This is not a drill.

Update: The Virginia Tech coaching staff has escaped the elevator and the second half is underway. We’ll see if the delay has any affect on their play. Still no word on if this was a deliberate inside job by ODU.

How’s this for some weirdness in Week 1 of the college football season. The second half of the in-state showdown between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion is being delayed because the Hokies coaching staff is stuck in an elevator. No seriously. Ask ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.

ODU-VT broadcast says the game is being held right now because VT coaches are stuck in the elevator trying to get back to the field for the 2H. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 3, 2022

The ESPN broadcast had to figure out ways to kill time coming out of the halftime break, including giving airtime to Old Dominion’s adorable dog Hudson.

Hudson the Pup at Old Dominion is a 10/10 good boy. pic.twitter.com/pPeib4trxt — Dave Dick (@DavidPDick) September 3, 2022

Of course the Hokies are trailing 10-7 to Monarchs despite being a six-point favorite. If you were looking for a way to install a bit of extra game plan as the home team, this would probably be the way to do it. And the conspiracy theories will be out in force for sure.

This will rank right up there with the Spurs killing the air conditioning in the 2014 Finals vs. the Miami Heat if the Monarchs end up pulling out a victory.

If this an omen for how the Brent Pry era is going to go in Blacksburg, VA, then Hokie fans are not going to be in for a good time.