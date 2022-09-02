William & Mary upsets Charlotte in first FCS win over an FBS team of 2022

The Charlotte 49ers’ season has already been a disaster and we’re barely through Week 1.

Charlotte became the first victim of an FCS over FBS upset for the 2022 college football season, getting torched by William & Mary for a 41-24 loss on Friday. The team was missing starting quarterback Chris Reynolds, who suffered an injury to his left arm in last week’s 43-13 blowout loss at Florida Atlantic.

The 49ers were actually holding onto a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter before the Tribe raced paced them down the stretch. Touchdowns by Bronson Yoder, Lachlan Pitts, and DreSean Kendrick allowed W&M to take a commanding 17-point lead late as the Niners didn’t have any answers offensively.

After back-to-back nightmare performances to open the season, one has to wonder if Charlotte head coach Will Healy’s seat is getting hotter. The program announced major facilities upgrades over the summer and is jumping to the AAC next season. Could they decide to make a coaching change at the end of the year?

William & Mary closed as a 3.5-point dog to Charlotte on DraftKings Sportsbook.