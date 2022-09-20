Top kicker pickups from the Week 3 waiver wire

Week 2 of the NFL season is a wrap and you’re probably already looking to make a few acquisitions for your fantasy team through the waiver wire.

There were a few kickers who had excellent performances in Week 2 that probably caught your eye this weekend. We’ll go over those guys as potential waiver wire pick ups for Week 2.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans (0% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — @ CHI, vs. LAC, @ JAC

The veteran for the Texans for the Texans continues to fly under the radar and will be readily available on waiver wires across all leagues. He was 3-3 on field goal attempts in Sunday’s loss against the Broncos, making him a perfect 5-5 through two games.

Consistency is key and if the Texans can continue to get into scoring position, Fairburn will be a reliable weapon for your fantasy team

Riley Patterson, Jacksonville Jaguars (1% ESPN, 0% Yahoo)

Next up — @ LAC, @ PHI, vs. HOU

The second-year placekicker out of Memphis has been consistent through his first two games with the Jaguars. He if 4-5 on field goal attempts with three of them coming from 49+ yards. He’s also a perfect 4-4 on extra point attempts and those averages have earned fantasy managers 20 fantasy points so far.

He’ll be readily available for when the Jags hit the road to Los Angeles this Sunday.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (66% Yahoo, 34% ESPN)

Next up — vs. GB, vs. KC, vs. ATL

The Buccaneers offense have been dealing with injuries and hasn’t quite gotten into full gear just yet. That’s where Succop comes in, who is the top ranked fantasy kicker heading into their Week 3 showdown against the Packers.

The veteran is 6-7 on field goal attempts so far this season and 3-3 on extra points. If you haven’t scooped him up by now, make sure you do that if you need a boost at the kicking position.