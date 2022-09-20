Top defenses to pick up from the Week 3 waiver wire

Week 2 of the NFL is a wrap and you’re probably already looking to make a few acquisitions for your fantasy team through the waiver wire.

There were a few defense/special teams units who had excellent performances on Sunday that probably caught your eye. We’ll go over these units as potential waiver wire pick ups for Week 3.

Jaguars D/ST (0.5% ESPN)

Next up — @ LAC, @ PHI, vs. HOU

Don’t look now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense is actually...good? Through two weeks, the Jags have the third-ranked D/ST unit in fantasy and that was evident when they completely shut down Jonathan Taylor and the Colts offense on Sunday. Through two games, they’ve racked up six sacks, five interceptions, and a fumble recovery with just 28 points allowed.

A matchup against the Chargers for Week 3 looks daunting until you remember that Justin Herbert is dealing with a rib cartilage fracture. Tap in and pick up the defense from Duval County if you can.

Falcons D/ST (0.5% ESPN)

Next up — @ SEA, vs. CLE, @ TB

Ok, look, hear me out here. It’s going to be a long season for the Atlanta Falcons but the defense isn’t that bad. In fact, they come out of Week 2 as the fourth ranked fantasy defense. That’s pretty good even with a small sample size.

Despite yielding 31 points to the Rams on Sunday, the Falcons D/ST still came up with 16 fantasy points in ESPN leagues with two interceptions, a fumble recovery, a sack, and a blocked punt return for a touchdown. They were also credited for the intentional safety the Rams took late in the fourth quarter and hey, that still counts. If they can continue to be opportunistic in the coming weeks, they’ll be a sneaky good waiver add.

Next up — @ CHI, vs. LAC, @ JAC

It hasn’t necessarily translated to fantasy points just yet but the Texans D/ST units have been solid so far. Through two games, they’ve yielded just 36 points while racking up five sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

A game against the struggling Bears offense this Sunday would be a good jumping off point for this defense and it’d be a savvy move to pick them up off the wire this week.