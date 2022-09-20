Top TE pickups from the Week 3 waiver wire

As we head into Week 3 of the NFL season, here are some tight ends who are rostered in less than half of ESPN fantasy leagues who could be valuable adds from the waiver wire this coming week.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (16.6%)

Next up — LAC, PHI, HOU

Engram has quickly shown himself to be a consistent target for Trevor Lawrence and a central piece of a Jags offense that is finally coming together around last year’s No. 1 draft pick. He had 46 receiving yards in Jacksonville’s Week 2 win over the Colts, the team’s second-most.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals (23.3%)

Next up — NYJ, MIA, BAL

Hurst has made some major plays for the Bengals in the first two weeks of the season. They’ve seen two very close losses and have some serious offensive line issues, but Hurst has been a bright spot so far in 2022. He added 24 yards against the Cowboys this weekend over five receptions and played in 56 snaps. He’s available on over three-fourths of ESPN fantasy rosters, so look for him on the waiver wire.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (30.7%)

Next up — JAX, HOU, CLE

Everett seems to be settling comfortably into his role with the Chargers. He was tied for the most targets in the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs and racked up the second-most receiving yards for LA in Week 2 with 71 over six receptions. A Justin Herbert pass to Everett did get picked off at the goal line this week after Everett asked to be taken out of the game, but that was more of a fluke than a quality issue.

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (19.5%)

Next up — PHI, DAL, TEN

Thomas played 54 snaps in Week 2 in the Commanders’ loss to the Lions and is looking like a better waiver wire pickup by the week. He had three receptions for 37 yards on Wednesday and added a touchdown. He’s not rostered in a big majority of ESPN fantasy leagues, and he’s definitely a solid pickup, perhaps for those with George Kittle still sitting on the IR.