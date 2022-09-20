Top WR pickups from the Week 3 waiver wire

If you are looking to make an upgrade at the wide receiver spot early on this NFL season, here is a look at five potential options to pick up from the waiver wire ahead of Week 3’s action. All of these players are rostered in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers (40.8%)

Next up — JAX, HOU, CLE

The Chargers wide receiver put together a productive fantasy performance in Thursday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it could’ve been a whole lot better. Joshua Palmer hauled in four passes for 30 yards on eight targets with a touchdown reception. Los Angeles was without Keenan Allen, so it remains to be seen whether he will be back for Week 3, but the Chargers offense is good enough to roster plenty of pass catchers.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers (44.4%)

Next up — CLE, NYJ, BUF

The Steelers rookie wide receiver has not produced much of anything when it comes to fantasy football contributions through two weeks, but George Pickens is talented enough with plenty of playing time to be a factor at some point. He caught one pass for 23 yards on three targets in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. The issue might just be the quarterback situation, and that is an area that might change soon as first-round pick Kenny Pickett is likely to take over the starting role at some point this season.

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (10.2%)

Next up — DAL, CHI, GB

The Giants wide receiver saw 10 targets to his way during Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers but unfortunately, those passes went for just six receptions for 34 yards. Sterling Shepard caught a long touchdown pass in Week 1 and if he can continue getting this many looks, he should be added to far more fantasy football rosters than he is on right now.

Sammy Watkins, Green Bay Packers (4.4%)

Next up — TB, NE, NYG

The Packers wide receiver put together his first breakout performance with his new team, going for 93 yards on three receptions in Sunday night’s 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Without Davante Adams, there is not a clear No. 1 pass catcher in the Packers offense and if he can gain the trust of Aaron Rodgers in this offense, he could have incredible value this season.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (38.1%)

Next up — IND, TB, LV

The Chiefs wide receiver was targeted four times in Thursday night’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and caught three passes for 49 yards. Patrick Mahomes did a great job of spreading the ball around in this matchup, and the Kansas City offense is good enough to support a number of pass catchers. Hardman should have better days ahead of him and is worthy of a roster spot this week.