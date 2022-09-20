Top RB pickups from the Week 3 waiver wire

If you are looking to upgrade the running back room on your fantasy football roster, you’ve come to the right place. Below is a look at five potential options to add through the waiver wire ahead of Week 3 of the NFL season. Every player in this list is rostered in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (14.0%)

Next up — SEA, CLE, TB

Damien Williams hit the injured reserve, and Tyler Allgeier took advantage after being inactive in Week 1. He tied with Cordarrelle Patterson in carries, going for 30 yards on 10 attempts against the Los Angeles Rams in his NFL debut. Patterson is not built for a significant workload over the course of the entire season, and Allgeier has a golden opportunity to make a name for himself as the No. 2 back in this offense.

Darrel Williams, Arizona Cardinals (3.6%)

Next up — LAR, CAR, PHI

James Connor left Sunday’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter and never returned. That formed a split of work between Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin, but Williams is likely the guy you’ll want if Connor is forced to miss time. In limited work, Williams rushed for 59 yards on eight attempts with a touchdown.

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints (27.6%)

Next up — CAR, MIN, SEA

Alvin Kamara was unable to go for the Saints with an injury to his ribs, and Mark Ingram remains the New Orleans running back you’ll want if Kamara is out yet again for Week 3. He rushed for 60 yards on 10 attempts and caught two passes for three yards, though he lost a costly fumble. Ingram is worth a roster spot and even a starting role if Kamara is out this upcoming weekend.

JD McKissic, Washington Commanders (42.0%)

Next up — PHI, DAL, TEN

McKissic was featured heavily in the passing game in Sunday’s 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, which is an encouraging sign even though that likely occurred due to the Commanders needing to throw more often as they went down big. McKissic caught all seven targets that went his way for 54 yards. If nothing else, this shows he could have more of a role in the passing attack moving forward, which would be significant if you are in a pinch looking for running back depth in a PPR league.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (43.8%)

Next up — MIN, SEA, NE

Jamaal Williams took advantage of a larger workload with D’Andre Swift clearly limited with just seven touches in Sunday’s 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders. Williams was effective on the ground with 53 rushing yards on 12 attempts, and he caught his lone target for seven yards. Be sure to check the injury reports prior to next week’s game because he could have some value if Swift is not going to play that many snaps as he recovers from injury.