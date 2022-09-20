Top QB pickups from the Week 3 waiver wire

If you are a fantasy manager who went into Week 2 with Trey Lance on the roster or are simply looking to upgrade your quarterback room, plenty of QBs are available who could become fantasy contributors in 2022. Below is a look at a few potential quarterback options to consider ahead of Week 3. All of them are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (49.8%)

Next up — LAC, PHI, HOU

The numbers are not eye popping, but Lawrence appears to be figuring things out in Year 2 as a pro. His rookie season was such a mess with Urban Meyer in charge, but the team looks different as a whole in 2022. In Sunday’s 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Lawrence completed 25-of-30 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns. His connection with Christian Kirk should be one to monitor as he starts to take more steps in this offense.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (36.3%)

Next up — CAR, MIN, SEA

Winston and the entire Saints offense did not play well in Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but their best days are ahead of them. Winston completed 25-of-40 passes for 236 with a touchdown and threw three interceptions. He is battling through a back injury, but he is throwing down the field often in this offense and there is enough talent in this group of wide receivers to add Winston to the roster if needed.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (1.0%)

Next up — DEN, LAR, CAR

With Lance out for the rest of the season with an injury, Garoppolo is back on the field to lead the 49ers offense. He has never been a significant fantasy football contributor during his career, but you may not find a bigger chip-on-the-shoulder guy this season. Garoppolo guided San Francisco on deep playoff runs but lost his starting spot and has nearly a full season to prove to his next team just how good he can be. We’ll see if he can take advantage of a golden opportunity to show out this fall.