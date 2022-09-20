Defense rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

We had some crazy games in Week 2 and that usually means D/ST points. Tampa Bay led the way, as they pummeled Jameis Winston and pushed him back in time to when he played for them. The Bills did similarly against the Titans on Monday night, while the Jaguars once again beat the Colts at home, this time intercepting Matt Ryan three times and sacking him five. Touchdowns really boosted the Bucs and Bills D/ST, but they would have had big games either way.

We’re still trying to figure out who the best quarterbacks and offensive lines to target with your D/STs are and we’ve yet to see any real consistency. So far the worst offenses have been the Bengals and Saints, as their offensive lines have been awful, but both teams could get things figured out. Hopefully we’ll continue to gather information and get these D/ST picks as solid as possible.

Week 3 D/ST rankings