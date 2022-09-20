Week 3 fantasy football quarterback rankings

Week 2 was a crazy one when it comes to comebacks and big quarterback performances. We saw a couple of amazing real life and fantasy football games from two quarterbacks in the same game, as Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson went off to finish as the Top 2 fantasy QBs. It truly was an amazing game for fantasy.

But we also got big games from Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco and Jared Goff. This is a funny game this fantasy football.

Injury news to monitor

Trey Lance is done for the season with a fractured ankle and he will be replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo is a must add in 2QB leagues and s0huld have some streamable games if they can get George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk all healthy at the same time.

Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury and has a quick turnaround for a Thursday night matchup with the Steelers. He played through it in Week 2

Justin Herbert has a ribs injury that he’ll likely be able to play through, but he will probably be in pain.