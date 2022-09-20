 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 3 fantasy football quarterback rankings

We break down our Week 3 quarterback rankings for fantasy football leagues.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Week 2 was a crazy one when it comes to comebacks and big quarterback performances. We saw a couple of amazing real life and fantasy football games from two quarterbacks in the same game, as Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson went off to finish as the Top 2 fantasy QBs. It truly was an amazing game for fantasy.

But we also got big games from Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco and Jared Goff. This is a funny game this fantasy football.

Injury news to monitor

Trey Lance is done for the season with a fractured ankle and he will be replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo is a must add in 2QB leagues and s0huld have some streamable games if they can get George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk all healthy at the same time.

Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury and has a quick turnaround for a Thursday night matchup with the Steelers. He played through it in Week 2

Justin Herbert has a ribs injury that he’ll likely be able to play through, but he will probably be in pain.

Quarterback Rankings Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ DEN
2 Josh Allen BUF vs NYJ
3 Justin Herbert LAC @ LV
4 Kyler Murray ARI vs SEA
5 Tom Brady TB vs CAR
6 Joe Burrow CIN @ CLE
7 Matthew Stafford LAR vs SF
8 Dak Prescott DAL @ PHI
9 Taysom Hill NO @ ATL
10 Lamar Jackson BAL vs PIT
11 Trey Lance SF @ LAR
12 Derek Carr LV vs LAC
13 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ HOU
14 Russell Wilson SEA @ ARI
15 Kirk Cousins MIN vs CHI
16 Jalen Hurts PHI vs DAL
17 Carson Wentz IND @ JAC
18 Mac Jones NE @ MIA
19 Justin Fields CHI @ MIN
20 Davis Mills HOU vs TEN
21 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ BAL
22 Matt Ryan ATL vs NO
23 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs NE
24 Jordan Love GB @ DET
25 Jared Goff DET vs GB
26 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs IND
27 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ NYG
28 Sam Darnold CAR @ TB
29 Aaron Rodgers GB @ DET
30 Drew Lock DEN vs KC
31 Zach Wilson NYJ @ BUF
32 Jake Fromm NYG vs WAS
33 Tyler Huntley BAL vs PIT
34 Andy Dalton CHI @ MIN

More From DraftKings Nation