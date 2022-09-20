Best quarterback streamers for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 3 of the fantasy football season is here. The biggest news from Week 2 is that Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury, so the San Francisco 49ers will return to having Jimmy Garoppolo under center. On the positive front, Tua Tagovailoa threw for over 450 yards and six touchdowns. Cooper Rush took over for an injured Dak Prescott and led the Dallas Cowboys to a win while throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 3 lineups.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

Lance has been ruled out for the season, which puts Jimmy G back under center for San Francisco. Garoppolo will have a tough test in his first game back as the starter against the Denver Broncos. He led the 49ers on a postseason run last year and is expected to have star tight end George Kittle back in tow. Through two games with Lance, it looked like Garoppolo may fit the offensive scheme more, so he could be in for a big day.

Tagovailoa balled out against the Baltimore Ravens. This week, he will get a tough test against the Bills' defense. They have shut down opposing quarterbacks through the season's first two weeks. Tagovailoa has looked great since the team acquired speedster Tyreek Hill and he and Tagovailoa have taken no time on getting the same page. This could be an early look at a playoff matchup and is the best chance for Tua to prove that he is the real deal this year.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Wentz has thrown for over 600 yards through two games. He has seven touchdowns to only three interceptions and has looked solid against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. This week he takes on the Eagles defense that picked off Kirk Cousins three times on Monday night. It will be a tough test, but if you had Dak Prescott or Trey Lance as your presumed starter, you could likely do worse than Wentz this week.