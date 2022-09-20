Best D/ST streamers for Week 3 fantasy football

As Week 2 of the NFL wraps up, we’re starting to get a better idea of who might be legitimate contenders this season. The waiver wire is always an important resource for fantasy managers, and here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 3 lineups.

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST vs. Washington Commanders

The Eagles D/ST are only rostered in 20.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues, and as they face the Commanders in Week 3, this would be a good streaming option for this week.

The Philly defense showed out against the Vikings on Monday night, allowing just seven points and coming away with three interceptions. If they can continue down this path, that 35-point opener against the Lions may have just been a case of shaking off the rust.

The Chiefs face the Colts in Week 3, who scored a total of zero points against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Kansas City has a young defense, but stepped up in a major way to stop the Los Angeles Chargers in a tight Week 2 game and brought home a 99-yard pick six. The Chiefs defense is rostered in just 3.3% of fantasy leagues right now.

The Browns defense is going to need to put their noses to the grindstone in what will no doubt be a physical, tough matchup against the Steelers in Week 3. They weren’t able to get a stop when they desperately needed to against the Jets in Week 2, but they’re openly addressing the issues that led there.

It’s a short week for both teams with a Thursday night matchup, but the Browns will have home field advantage. The Cleveland defense is rostered in 55% of ESPN fantasy leagues.