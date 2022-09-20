Should you drop George Pickens in your fantasy football leagues?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was a non-factor in the offense for the second consecutive week, and it is fair to wonder whether he is worth a roster spot on your fantasy football team. Let’s break it down.

Fantasy outlook: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens was targeted three times and caught one pass for 23 yards on Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. In his NFL debut, the rookie caught 1-of-3 passes for three yards in Week 1 as the new-look Steelers passing game tries to figure things out. Pittsburgh will get a matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football with Mitch Trubisky likely to be throwing passes for the Steelers.

Verdict

If you drafted Pickens to your fantasy football team, you likely did not pick him up to be an immediate-impact player as a rookie wide receiver. You would’ve liked a better start, but it’s hard to imagine you expected to start him in Week 1 or Week 2. For that reason, if there is not a pressing need on your roster, it might make sense to hold on to Pickens and hope the passing game comes together, whether that is with Trubisky or Kenny Pickett potentially taking over the starting role at some point.