Should you drop Kadarius Toney in your fantasy football leagues?

We go over whether you should keep Giants WR Kadarius Toney on your roster for Week 3.

By Erik Buchinger
New York Giants v Tennessee Titans Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not put together a productive fantasy football performance in Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers. He is still working himself back from an injury, and is he worth being a part of your fantasy football roster?

Fantasy outlook: Giants WR Kadarius Toney

Toney was targeted three times and caught two passes for zero yards in Week 2, following a performance where he played just sevens snaps. He missed plenty of time during training camp with a hamstring injury, so it’s encouraging to see his participation increase through the first couple games even though it didn’t translate to fantasy points. Toney will look to become more of a factor in the Giants offense in the Week 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Verdict

It is tough to know what Toney is at this to this point of the season as he continues to battle through a hamstring injury. For that reason, he is probably not worth dropping at this point if you can help it, as he is talented enough to be a fantasy football contributor. However, he will need to start producing at some point to make sure he stays ahead of other pass catchers in this offense.

