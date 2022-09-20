Should you drop Kadarius Toney in your fantasy football leagues?

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not put together a productive fantasy football performance in Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers. He is still working himself back from an injury, and is he worth being a part of your fantasy football roster?

Fantasy outlook: Giants WR Kadarius Toney

Toney was targeted three times and caught two passes for zero yards in Week 2, following a performance where he played just sevens snaps. He missed plenty of time during training camp with a hamstring injury, so it’s encouraging to see his participation increase through the first couple games even though it didn’t translate to fantasy points. Toney will look to become more of a factor in the Giants offense in the Week 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Verdict

It is tough to know what Toney is at this to this point of the season as he continues to battle through a hamstring injury. For that reason, he is probably not worth dropping at this point if you can help it, as he is talented enough to be a fantasy football contributor. However, he will need to start producing at some point to make sure he stays ahead of other pass catchers in this offense.