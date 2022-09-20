Should you drop David Njoku in your fantasy football leagues?

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku put together a strong opening drive in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the New York Jets but did not do a whole lot after that. If you drafted him to your fantasy football team, is he worth dropping to pick up a new option?

Fantasy outlook: Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku caught three passes for 32 yards in the Browns loss on Sunday, and two of those receptions occurred on the first drive of the game. Fellow Cleveland tight end Harrison Bryant caught three passes for 45 yards, and that certainly does not help fantasy managers with Njoku on the roster. Through two games, Njoku has just six targets as the Browns get ready for a Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Verdict

Njoku is worth dropping because he is nothing more than a mid-tier tight end No. 2 for fantasy football purposes without any reason to think he can creep closer to No. 1 tight end status. If you have a quality tight end on your roster, there might not be a reason to have a second tight end to free up space for another position in need of depth. If you think a move can make your team better, there is no reason to hesitate in dropping Njoku.