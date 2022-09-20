Should you drop Kyle Pitts in your fantasy football leagues?

Atlanta Falcons second-year tight end Kyle Pitts put together another poor fantasy football performance during Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams as the team dropped to 0-2. This has been a very slow start for Pitts through two weeks, and is it time to hit the panic button?

Fantasy outlook: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts put together identical numbers in the first two weeks, catching two passes for 19 yards. He did that on three targets in Week 2 and seven targets in Week 1. Marcus Mariota had much more success going to rookie wide receiver Drake London, and we will see if he can start connecting with Pitts in Week 3 when the Falcons head on the road for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Verdict

Do not drop Pitts. You likely spent a high pick on him in your fantasy football draft, and his best days are ahead of him. The early returns of his 2022 production are certainly disappointing, but he has the talent to be one of the best at his position this season. If you have him on your roster, keep him and start him because he can go off at any time when things start to click in this offense.