Running back PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 3 was heavy with big fantasy games for wide receivers, but there were a couple of nice games from running back, with Nick Chubb and Aaron Jones running away with the top two scores.

Overall though, it was a fairly quiet weekend for running back. It was good to see Christian McCaffrey top 100 yards rushing yards and play his usual big snaps. Even with the Panthers offense floundering, he will still get his fantasy points.

Injury news

Tyrion Davis-Price has a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks. He was backing up Jeff Wilson Jr., who was starting because Elijah Mitchell is out for half the season. Now Jordan Mason will join the fray. The 49ers will bring in another back, but Mason will be the backup moving forward.

James Conner left the Cardinals game against the Raiders with an ankle injury, but it sounds like he has a chance to play the Rams in Week 3.

JK Dobbins is still considered “week-to-week” by his coach, but there’s no doubt he’s close to getting back. There’s a chance he plays against the patriots this week.

PPR running back Week 3 rankings