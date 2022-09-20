Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 2 was full of big wide receiver games, but none were bigger than Tyreek Hill AND Jaylen Waddle’s games. The Dolphins got down big, but were able to come back on the arm of Tua Tagovailoa, as he hit Waddle 11 times for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns and Hill 11 times as well for 190 yards and two touchdowns. No two receivers had ever put those kind of numbers up in one game on the same team.

If you had the coveted Tua, Tyreek and Jaylen stack last week, you won going away, but Week 3 is here now and the slate has been wiped clean.

Injury news

The Chargers hope to get Keenan Allen back from his hamstring injury this week when they face the Jaguars.

Chris Godwin could return from his hamstring injury this week, but he didn’t practice last week and we’ll need to see him get a couple practices in.

Mike Evans has been suspended for one game and won’t face the Packers in Week 3 unless his improbable appeal works.

Julio Jones couldn’t go last week with a knee injury, but was close. He has a chance of returning this week against the Packers.

Michael Gallup is close to returning and there’s a real chance it happens this week on Monday night against the Giants.

Jerry Jeudy is dealing with a ribs injury, but is considered day-to-day. He should have a chance to play agains the 49ers.

Week 3 PPR wide receiver rankings