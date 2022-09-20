Tight end PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 2 is in the books and as usual, the tight end position was lacking in fantasy football points. Only one tight end topped 100 yards receiving and only two went over 75 yards. There were nine total touchdowns from the position and nobody reached double-digit receptions.

These numbers should make you feel good if you have Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce or Darren Waller. If you can find consistency in a sea of inconsistency, you’ve got a leg up on your opponent. And, if you have Kyle Pitts on your team, hold steady and cuss out Arthur Smith under your breath.

Injury news

George Kittle was able to practice on Friday, but was held back from playing due to his groin injury. It sounds like he has a good chance to make his season debut in Week 3 against the Broncos. He’ll have Jimmy Garoppolo as his quarterback again, which is probably the best thing for his immediate fantasy production.

Week 3 tight end PPR rankings