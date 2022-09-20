How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on September 20

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Tonight’s and next week’s shows were already taped, so avoid spoilers if you can.

NXT celebrated one-year anniversary of the 2.0 rebrand last Tuesday and it may be undergoing a rebrand once again within the next few weeks. At the end of last week’s show, they aired a promo voiced over by Shawn Michaels where they revealed a black, white, and gold logo with the 2.0 moniker dropped. Critics of the colorful 2.0 rebrand have pined for a return to the classic “Black and Gold” look for NXT and they may be getting their wish.

New #WWENXT black, gold and white logo (and apparent rebrand) revealed:



"NXT has been and always will be about developing superstars of tomorrow, but we will always reflect and acknowledge the past. ... We are NXT."pic.twitter.com/KwaSpGO29L — Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) September 14, 2022

Another revelation that came out last week is that the “Takeover” pay-per-view’s will be returning to NXT, with Halloween Havoc tentatively set for October 22. We’ll be sure to begin the build on tonight’s show.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, September 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a No. 1 contender’s match for the NXT Championship as JD McDonagh will take on Tyler Bate. McDonagh came out and sneak attacked Bate following the main event of last week’s show. The winner will most likely get their title shot against Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc.

Also on tonight’s show, we’ll have a few heated matches in the women’s division as Toxic Attraction takes on Ivy Nile/Tatum Paxley and Cora Jade goes one-on-one with Wendy Choo. We’ll also get the second match of the best-of-three series between Nathan Frazer and Axiom.