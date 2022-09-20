Updated odds for each NFL division heading into Week 3

The NFL has wrapped up Week 2 and it’s time for some adjustments at the book. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly updates various futures odds, and below is a look at divisional odds across the league following Monday Night Football. The Week 3 and Week 2 odds are post-MNF and the Week 1 odds were from earlier in the week before the season started. The tables are sorted by current division title odds.

AFC East

The Bills are the best team in the NFL and it’s not too close for the time being. They thrashed the Titans a week after crushing the Rams. Following the Dolphins shocking comeback win against the Ravens, Buffalo at Miami is going to be a fun one in Week 3.

2022 AFC East standings AFC East Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 AFC East Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Buffalo Bills 2-0 -240 -360 -350 Miami Dolphins 2-0 +475 +450 +400 New England Patriots 1-1 +500 +1000 +1200 New York Jets 1-1 +2800 +5000 +3000

AFC North

The Bengals are the big surprise here, losing their first two games and looking pretty rough in the process. Meanwhile, the Steelers, Ravens, and Browns all lost, with Baltimore and Cleveland losing their games in stunning fashion. The black and blue division will be a tough one and we could see some intense finishes based on how the first two weeks have gone.

2022 AFC North standings AFC North Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 AFC North Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Baltimore Ravens 1-1 +140 +120 -105 Cincinnati Bengals 0-2 +170 +250 +300 Cleveland Browns 1-1 +380 +350 +350 Pittsburgh Steelers 1-1 +1000 +600 +800

AFC South

The Jaguars are the only AFC South team to win a game through two weeks and that just about sums up what a dumpster fire this division is.

2022 AFC South standings AFC South Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 AFC South Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Indianapolis Colts 0-1-1 -130 -140 +140 Tennessee Titans 0-2 +175 +225 +180 Jacksonville Jaguars 1-1 +750 +700 +300 Houston Texans 0-1-1 +3000 +1000 +1500

AFC West

It feels like the West will be a two-team race. The Chiefs edged the Chargers in a fun one on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Broncos look to be in serious trouble after barely beating the Texans, and the Raiders blew a big lead to the Cardinals and remain winless.

2022 AFC West standings AFC West Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 AFC West Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs 2-0 +175 +130 -110 Los Angeles Chargers 1-1 +220 +170 +225 Denver Broncos 1-1 +260 +425 +500 Las Vegas Raiders 0-2 +650 +900 +1200

NFC East

The Giants and Eagles are both 2-0, but Philadelphia looks like the team to beat right now. The Cowboys got a big win with Cooper Rush replacing an injured Dak Prescott, and they could very well hang around. But Jalen Hurts might quickly turn into the best quarterback in the division.

2022 NFC East standings NFC East Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 NFC East Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Philadelphia Eagles 2-0 +150 -150 -180 Dallas Cowboys 1-1 +150 +550 +400 New York Giants 2-0 +800 +475 +450 Washington Commanders 1-1 +500 +450 +750

NFC North

The Packers might be back on track with a big win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings came back to earth in a tough loss in Philadelphia while the Lions are going to give some folks trouble all season long. This seems like the Packers division to win once again.

2022 NFC North standings NFC North Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 NFC North Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Green Bay Packers 1-1 -175 +110 +100 Minnesota Vikings 1-1 +250 +150 +140 Detroit Lions 1-1 +1000 +750 +700 Chicago Bears 1-1 +1500 +1100 +2000

NFC South

The Bucs and Tom Brady finally managed a regular season win over the Saints and it’s hard to see this as anything but a one-team race. The Saints have shown the most life of the rest of the division, and they still have a long ways to go.

2022 NFC South standings NFC South Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 NFC South Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-0 -250 -300 -500 New Orleans Saints 1-1 +310 +300 +550 Carolina Panthers 0-2 +900 +1500 +1500 Atlanta Falcons 0-2 +3500 +4000 +4000

NFC West

This division looks like it could be a rough and tumble one over the remaining 16 weeks of the regular season. The 49ers got back on track with a win over the Seahawks, although they also lost Trey Lance to a broken ankle. The Cardinals stunned the Raiders with a wild fourth quarter comeback. And the Rams held off a Falcons comeback to get on the board. This is a wide open race.

2022 NFC West standings NFC West Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 NFC West Record Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Los Angeles Rams 1-1 +130 +110 +105 San Francisco 49ers 1-1 +150 +175 +150 Arizona Cardinals 1-1 +400 +500 +650 Seattle Seahawks 1-1 +2000 +1200 +1600

