Updated odds for each NFL division heading into Week 3

The NFL has wrapped up Week 2 and it’s time for some adjustments at the book. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly updates various futures odds, and below is a look at divisional odds across the league following Monday Night Football. The Week 3 and Week 2 odds are post-MNF and the Week 1 odds were from earlier in the week before the season started. The tables are sorted by current division title odds.
AFC East
The Bills are the best team in the NFL and it’s not too close for the time being. They thrashed the Titans a week after crushing the Rams. Following the Dolphins shocking comeback win against the Ravens, Buffalo at Miami is going to be a fun one in Week 3.
2022 AFC East standings
|AFC East
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|AFC East
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Buffalo Bills
|2-0
|-240
|-360
|-350
|Miami Dolphins
|2-0
|+475
|+450
|+400
|New England Patriots
|1-1
|+500
|+1000
|+1200
|New York Jets
|1-1
|+2800
|+5000
|+3000
AFC North
The Bengals are the big surprise here, losing their first two games and looking pretty rough in the process. Meanwhile, the Steelers, Ravens, and Browns all lost, with Baltimore and Cleveland losing their games in stunning fashion. The black and blue division will be a tough one and we could see some intense finishes based on how the first two weeks have gone.
2022 AFC North standings
|AFC North
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|AFC North
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Baltimore Ravens
|1-1
|+140
|+120
|-105
|Cincinnati Bengals
|0-2
|+170
|+250
|+300
|Cleveland Browns
|1-1
|+380
|+350
|+350
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1-1
|+1000
|+600
|+800
AFC South
The Jaguars are the only AFC South team to win a game through two weeks and that just about sums up what a dumpster fire this division is.
2022 AFC South standings
|AFC South
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|AFC South
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Indianapolis Colts
|0-1-1
|-130
|-140
|+140
|Tennessee Titans
|0-2
|+175
|+225
|+180
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1-1
|+750
|+700
|+300
|Houston Texans
|0-1-1
|+3000
|+1000
|+1500
AFC West
It feels like the West will be a two-team race. The Chiefs edged the Chargers in a fun one on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Broncos look to be in serious trouble after barely beating the Texans, and the Raiders blew a big lead to the Cardinals and remain winless.
2022 AFC West standings
|AFC West
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|AFC West
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2-0
|+175
|+130
|-110
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1-1
|+220
|+170
|+225
|Denver Broncos
|1-1
|+260
|+425
|+500
|Las Vegas Raiders
|0-2
|+650
|+900
|+1200
NFC East
The Giants and Eagles are both 2-0, but Philadelphia looks like the team to beat right now. The Cowboys got a big win with Cooper Rush replacing an injured Dak Prescott, and they could very well hang around. But Jalen Hurts might quickly turn into the best quarterback in the division.
2022 NFC East standings
|NFC East
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|NFC East
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2-0
|+150
|-150
|-180
|Dallas Cowboys
|1-1
|+150
|+550
|+400
|New York Giants
|2-0
|+800
|+475
|+450
|Washington Commanders
|1-1
|+500
|+450
|+750
NFC North
The Packers might be back on track with a big win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings came back to earth in a tough loss in Philadelphia while the Lions are going to give some folks trouble all season long. This seems like the Packers division to win once again.
2022 NFC North standings
|NFC North
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|NFC North
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Green Bay Packers
|1-1
|-175
|+110
|+100
|Minnesota Vikings
|1-1
|+250
|+150
|+140
|Detroit Lions
|1-1
|+1000
|+750
|+700
|Chicago Bears
|1-1
|+1500
|+1100
|+2000
NFC South
The Bucs and Tom Brady finally managed a regular season win over the Saints and it’s hard to see this as anything but a one-team race. The Saints have shown the most life of the rest of the division, and they still have a long ways to go.
2022 NFC South standings
|NFC South
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|NFC South
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2-0
|-250
|-300
|-500
|New Orleans Saints
|1-1
|+310
|+300
|+550
|Carolina Panthers
|0-2
|+900
|+1500
|+1500
|Atlanta Falcons
|0-2
|+3500
|+4000
|+4000
NFC West
This division looks like it could be a rough and tumble one over the remaining 16 weeks of the regular season. The 49ers got back on track with a win over the Seahawks, although they also lost Trey Lance to a broken ankle. The Cardinals stunned the Raiders with a wild fourth quarter comeback. And the Rams held off a Falcons comeback to get on the board. This is a wide open race.
2022 NFC West standings
|NFC West
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|NFC West
|Record
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Los Angeles Rams
|1-1
|+130
|+110
|+105
|San Francisco 49ers
|1-1
|+150
|+175
|+150
|Arizona Cardinals
|1-1
|+400
|+500
|+650
|Seattle Seahawks
|1-1
|+2000
|+1200
|+1600
