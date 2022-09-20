What is the Blue Jays’ magic number to clinch playoff spot?

The Toronto Blue Jays were the betting favorite to win the AL East coming into Opening Day, listed at +185 by DraftKings Sportsbook. Such an outcome now looks unlikely as the Blue Jays trail the Yankees for the division lead with not many games remaining. But Toronto is in a good spot to make it back to the playoffs as a wild card after missing out on the postseason last year. Here’s a look at the Blue Jays’ magic number.

Blue Jays magic number

Playoffs: 10

Entering Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Jays are 13-5 in September — only the Astros (13-4) and Braves (12-4) have a better record in baseball since the start of the month. That run has Toronto atop the AL Wild Card standings at 83-64. The Blue Jays’ fate may be decided over their next nine games, all of which will be against current playoff teams.

If the season ended today, Toronto, the AL’s No. 4 seed, would host the Rays in a three-game Wild Card series at Rogers Centre. Then, if Toronto advances, it would have a date with the American League’s presumptive No. 1 seed, the Houston Astros, in the Divisional Round. With Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doing big-time damage at the plate, and a pitching rotation headed by Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman, the Blue Jays won’t be an easy out in a short postseason series.