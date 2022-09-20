 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What is the Blue Jays’ magic number to clinch playoff spot?

We’re tracking how Toronto is doing in terms of clinching a berth in the postseason.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates scoring against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning at the Rogers Centre on September 18, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays were the betting favorite to win the AL East coming into Opening Day, listed at +185 by DraftKings Sportsbook. Such an outcome now looks unlikely as the Blue Jays trail the Yankees for the division lead with not many games remaining. But Toronto is in a good spot to make it back to the playoffs as a wild card after missing out on the postseason last year. Here’s a look at the Blue Jays’ magic number.

Blue Jays magic number

Playoffs: 10

Entering Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Jays are 13-5 in September — only the Astros (13-4) and Braves (12-4) have a better record in baseball since the start of the month. That run has Toronto atop the AL Wild Card standings at 83-64. The Blue Jays’ fate may be decided over their next nine games, all of which will be against current playoff teams.

If the season ended today, Toronto, the AL’s No. 4 seed, would host the Rays in a three-game Wild Card series at Rogers Centre. Then, if Toronto advances, it would have a date with the American League’s presumptive No. 1 seed, the Houston Astros, in the Divisional Round. With Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doing big-time damage at the plate, and a pitching rotation headed by Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman, the Blue Jays won’t be an easy out in a short postseason series.

