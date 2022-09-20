PPR flex rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 3 is wrapping up as we speak on a Monday Night Football doubleheader. As usual, the season feels like it’s going quickly as we slide into the Week 3 DMs. With just two weeks under our belt, we’re going to have some mixed signals on what players will and will not have sustainable fantasy seasons, but that’s one of the fun parts. Waivers and trades and setting your lineups each week are the important aspects as we move throughout the season.

Injury news to monitor

Alvin Kamara was a no go in Week 2 with a ribs issue. We’ll see if he can return this week to take on an 0-2 Panthers team that has given up the third most rushing yards so far this season.

The Chargers could have used Keenan Allen last Thursday, but he was dealing with a hamstring injury. We’ll have to see if he can practice this week, but it doesn’t appear to be a long term injury.

Justin Herbert fractured some rib cartilage, but was able to play through the pain. He’ll likely play through the pain again against the Jaguars in Week 3.

Gabe Davis missed Monday night’s game with an ankle injury. We’ve yet to hear much about a timetable for return, but the vibe is that he was close to playing on Monday. He might be ready to go against the Dolphins this week.

The 49ers lost Trey Lance for the season to a fractured ankle in Week 2, but might get George Kittle back this week for their matchup with the Broncos. He was able to practice last Friday and should be able to practice this week.

Michael Pittman missed Week 2’s debacle of a game, but should be able to return in Week 3 to take on the Chiefs.

James Conner left last week’s game with an ankle injury, but it seems like he has a decent chance of returning to take on the Rams in Week 3.

Michael Gallup is very close to returning and this might be the week. The Cowboys take on the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz hurt his knee and Week 2/ There seems to be some optimism that he either won’t be out long or at all, but we’ll need to hear more this week.

This isn’t an injury, but Mike Evans will be suspended for one week after initiating a fight against the Saints. He is appealing, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll win. The Bucs will hope to have Julio Jones back from his knee injury, because Chris Godwin is likely out with his hamstring injury as well.

Week 3 PPR flex rankings