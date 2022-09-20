NFL power rankings heading into Week 3 of the 2022 season

The NFL has wrapped up Week 2 and it was some wild football. We opened with a fun Chiefs rally over the Chargers on Thursday Night Football, which has KC in first place in the AFC West, but the Chargers clearly a contender. The week wrapped with a pair of statement games on Monday Night Football as the Bills crushed the Titans and the Eagles rolled over the Vikings.

We’re back with our latest NFL power rankings. Last week, the Bills were No. 1 in five of our six rankings. This week, it’s a clean sweep. The Chiefs follow in five of six, with the Bucs behind them. The most interesting team though might be the Eagles. They came into the season as co-favorites in the NFC East and they’re now looking like the favorites. Jalen Hurts is for real and they put together an impressive performance in beating the Vikings.

We had a big injury in the NFL this weekend with 49ers QB Trey Lance fracturing his ankle. He had surgery on Monday and is out for the rest of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo is back in the saddle for the 49ers and helped get them their first W of the season. They’re the one consistent team in our Week 3 rankings, with all five humans ranking them No. 11.

On the other end of things, the Falcons and Texans are bringing up the rear across the board. Both have given teams a tough time the first two weeks, but they keep coming up short. It’s hard to see either winning many games, and one has to wonder with Atlanta in particular whether we see Desmond Ridder soon.

Here’s a look at our complete power rankings. Five of the rankings come from our staff and the sixth are the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.