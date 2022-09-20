NFL power rankings heading into Week 3 of the 2022 season

The NFL has wrapped up Week 2 and it was some wild football. We opened with a fun Chiefs rally over the Chargers on Thursday Night Football, which has KC in first place in the AFC West, but the Chargers clearly a contender. The week wrapped with a pair of statement games on Monday Night Football as the Bills crushed the Titans and the Eagles rolled over the Vikings.
We’re back with our latest NFL power rankings. Last week, the Bills were No. 1 in five of our six rankings. This week, it’s a clean sweep. The Chiefs follow in five of six, with the Bucs behind them. The most interesting team though might be the Eagles. They came into the season as co-favorites in the NFC East and they’re now looking like the favorites. Jalen Hurts is for real and they put together an impressive performance in beating the Vikings.
We had a big injury in the NFL this weekend with 49ers QB Trey Lance fracturing his ankle. He had surgery on Monday and is out for the rest of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo is back in the saddle for the 49ers and helped get them their first W of the season. They’re the one consistent team in our Week 3 rankings, with all five humans ranking them No. 11.
On the other end of things, the Falcons and Texans are bringing up the rear across the board. Both have given teams a tough time the first two weeks, but they keep coming up short. It’s hard to see either winning many games, and one has to wonder with Atlanta in particular whether we see Desmond Ridder soon.
Here’s a look at our complete power rankings. Five of the rankings come from our staff and the sixth are the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 NFL power rankings, Week 3
|Rank
|Chet
|Teddy
|Grace
|Nick
|David
|DK Sportsbook
|Rank
|Chet
|Teddy
|Grace
|Nick
|David
|DK Sportsbook
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|Buffalo Bills
|Buffalo Bills
|Buffalo Bills
|Buffalo Bills
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Green Bay Packers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Miami Dolphins
|Miami Dolphins
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Green Bay Packers
|6
|Miami Dolphins
|Los Angeles Rams
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Los Angeles Rams
|Miami Dolphins
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|Baltimore Ravens
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Rams
|Minnesota Vikings
|Baltimore Ravens
|Philadelphia Eagles
|8
|Los Angeles Rams
|Miami Dolphins
|Green Bay Packers
|Green Bay Packers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Baltimore Ravens
|9
|Green Bay Packers
|Baltimore Ravens
|Minnesota Vikings
|Baltimore Ravens
|Green Bay Packers
|Minnesota Vikings
|10
|San Francisco 49ers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Baltimore Ravens
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Rams
|San Francisco 49ers
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|Denver Broncos
|12
|Arizona Cardinals
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Denver Broncos
|Tennessee Titans
|Arizona Cardinals
|Miami Dolphins
|13
|New Orleans Saints
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Dallas Cowboys
|14
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Denver Broncos
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Denver Broncos
|Cincinnati Bengals
|15
|Denver Broncos
|Dallas Cowboys
|New Orleans Saints
|Detroit Lions
|Washington Commanders
|Indianapolis Colts
|16
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Arizona Cardinals
|Dallas Cowboys
|Arizona Cardinals
|Indianapolis Colts
|New Orleans Saints
|17
|New York Giants
|New England Patriots
|Tennessee Titans
|Las Vegas Raiders
|New England Patriots
|Las Vegas Raiders
|18
|Detroit Lions
|New Orleans Saints
|New England Patriots
|New Orleans Saints
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Arizona Cardinals
|19
|Tennessee Titans
|Tennessee Titans
|Arizona Cardinals
|Indianapolis Colts
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tennessee Titans
|20
|Washington Commanders
|Indianapolis Colts
|Indianapolis Colts
|Denver Broncos
|Tennessee Titans
|New England Patriots
|21
|Dallas Cowboys
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|New York Giants
|New York Giants
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Cleveland Browns
|22
|New England Patriots
|Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|New York Giants
|23
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Detroit Lions
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Detroit Lions
|Washington Commanders
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Washington Commanders
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|New England Patriots
|New York Giants
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|25
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Detroit Lions
|Washington Commanders
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|Chicago Bears
|Washington Commanders
|Dallas Cowboys
|New Orleans Saints
|Detroit Lions
|27
|Chicago Bears
|New York Giants
|Chicago Bears
|Chicago Bears
|Chicago Bears
|Chicago Bears
|28
|Seattle Seahawks
|Carolina Panthers
|Carolina Panthers
|New York Jets
|Seattle Seahawks
|Carolina Panthers
|29
|New York Jets
|Seattle Seahawks
|New York Jets
|Seattle Seahawks
|New York Jets
|New York Jets
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|New York Jets
|Seattle Seahawks
|Carolina Panthers
|Carolina Panthers
|Seattle Seahawks
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons
|32
|Houston Texans
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans